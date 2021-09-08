Neurodiversity: Learning the Different Ways Kids Think

No one type of brain is better than another. The term “neurodiversity,” coined in the late 1990s by Judy Singer, an autistic sociologist, frames brain differences not as something to be cured, but as something to be embraced as part of human diversity. People who are autistic, have ADHD and similar brain differences have strengths unique to their atypical ways of perceiving, interacting with and learning about the world. The discussion will include ideas about how the different ways children think and perceive the world should be framed as a gift and a strength.

Join us Sept. 21 at 7pm EST with panelists Judy Singer, Sociologist and recognized originator of the concept of Neurodiversity and Dr. Lawrence Fung, Director, Stanford Neurodiversity Project; Director, Adult Neurodevelopment Clinic and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)

REGISTER FOR FREE: