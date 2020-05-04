A New ‘Twilight’ Book From Edward’s Perspective Is Coming This Summer

Summit Entertainment and HACHETTE BOOK GROUP

In the first new “Twilight” book in over a decade, we hear the events from Edward Cullen’s point-of-view

If you were a huge fan of Stephanie Meyer’s hit book series “Twilight,” then you’re going to love this news — the author is releasing an all-new book this summer. And instead of hearing more from protagonist Bella Swan, we’ll get inside Edward Cullen’s head. The announcement about the new book comes right as we’re likely running out of things to read while home under quarantine, so this is an especially welcome update.

Today, Meyer announced the exciting news of a companion book to her insanely popular “Twilight” saga on Good Morning America. The new book is called “Midnight Sun” and its release comes 15 years after the first novel.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long,” said Meyers during a virtual segment on today’s episode of Good Morning America. “It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I’m so excited to finally be able to share it with you.”

The book is set for release on August 4 (aka, not remotely soon enough) and will feature the events from the first book, but told from Edward Cullen’s point-of-view.

According to EW, Meyer first teased “Midnight Sun” all the way back in 2008 on her website. “There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” Meyer wrote at the time. “His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.” CNN reports that 12 years ago, the unedited manuscript of the book was leaked and Meyer halted work on it.

Fans knew there was something exciting on the way when a countdown appeared on the author’s website. Now, the countdown is at zero and we know the big news. According to Little, Brown Young Readers, the series’ publisher, the new book in Edward’s voice is “decidedly dark,” but the books will still be categorized as young adult fiction.

Until August 4th finally arrives, you can feel free to reread the entire series so you’re fully brushed up on Edward and Bella’s world in Forks, Washington.