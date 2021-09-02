 New York & New Jersey Flood As Ida Brings Historic Rainfall

At Least 8 Dead As Ida Brings Historic Floods To New York & New Jersey

by September 2, 2021

Tropical storm Ida brought historic rainfall as it arrived in the Northeast, causing deadly flooding in New York City

New York City and New Jersey are in a state of emergency today after tropical storm Ida arrived overnight, bringing with it record-breaking rainfall and devastating flooding. At least eight people have been killed in New York City, where the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the first time ever. Tornadoes were also recorded in New York and New Jersey, an incredibly rare event.

Ida arrived in the region late Wednesday night, knocking out power and causing streets, homes, and public transportation to flood. The level of devastation is simply indescribable and people are sharing the horrifying footage on social media.

Among those found dead according to NY Daily News were a family — a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old boy — who were found inside their flooded home in Flushing; a 66-year-old man who was discovered in the basement of his Brooklyn apartment; a 22-year-old man and his 45-year-old mother who were found dead in the basement of their home in Queens; an 86-year-old woman found in her basement apartment in Queens; and a 70-year-old man in New Jersey who was swept away by flood waters in his car.

A tornado warning was also issued for the Bronx, and video footage from a local meteorologist showed a tornado on the ground in New Jersey.

New York City issued a travel ban for all non-emergency vehicles overnight. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also suspended all service overnight, though this morning, a few lines were back to running with limited service.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency before midnight Wednesday for the city, tweeting, “We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency for New York state, and Gov. Phil Murphy issued one for New Jersey. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings, first for New Jersey and then for New York City. It was the first time such warnings had ever been issued in the region.

On Thursday morning, de Blasio tweeted another statement to recognize those killed in the storm and their families.

“Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today,” he wrote. “They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be there for you in the days ahead.”