At Least 8 Dead As Ida Brings Historic Floods To New York & New Jersey

Tropical storm Ida brought historic rainfall as it arrived in the Northeast, causing deadly flooding in New York City

New York City and New Jersey are in a state of emergency today after tropical storm Ida arrived overnight, bringing with it record-breaking rainfall and devastating flooding. At least eight people have been killed in New York City, where the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the first time ever. Tornadoes were also recorded in New York and New Jersey, an incredibly rare event.

Ida arrived in the region late Wednesday night, knocking out power and causing streets, homes, and public transportation to flood. The level of devastation is simply indescribable and people are sharing the horrifying footage on social media.

I live in NJ/NY and there is a tornado watch and flooding everywhere. 🤧

Someone posted this, which is really close to where I'm staying pic.twitter.com/CrBehDITLt — VicK⁷ 🦋💜 (@victoriakhale_) September 2, 2021

Among those found dead according to NY Daily News were a family — a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old boy — who were found inside their flooded home in Flushing; a 66-year-old man who was discovered in the basement of his Brooklyn apartment; a 22-year-old man and his 45-year-old mother who were found dead in the basement of their home in Queens; an 86-year-old woman found in her basement apartment in Queens; and a 70-year-old man in New Jersey who was swept away by flood waters in his car.

Brooklyn, NY flooding pic.twitter.com/wC7DCD0pX4 — The Great Reset (@GoldIsMoney79) September 2, 2021

Flooding in 28th St Station NYC!!! And everyone is taking videos!!!!#OnlyInNYC pic.twitter.com/eV2QlALEno — Aleksander Milch (@AleksanderMilch) September 2, 2021

NY City Subways flooding tonight pic.twitter.com/6fZP3GsqLj — Nashville Video Crew (@musicitydp) September 2, 2021

VERY BAD flooding situation in NYC tonight… and that still seems like a massive understatement. pic.twitter.com/WGamSH94kw — John Kassell (@wxkassell) September 2, 2021

A tornado warning was also issued for the Bronx, and video footage from a local meteorologist showed a tornado on the ground in New Jersey.

I can't even begin to tell you how rare it is to see a high-end supercell and associated wedge #tornado (likely EF-3 or higher) in New Jersey. This combined with the flooding in NY, NJ, and E PA … an absolutely incredible and destructive weather day. https://t.co/vQLBxIqSkv — Meteorologist Brian James (@BrianJamesWx) September 2, 2021

New York City issued a travel ban for all non-emergency vehicles overnight. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also suspended all service overnight, though this morning, a few lines were back to running with limited service.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency before midnight Wednesday for the city, tweeting, “We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads.”

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency for New York state, and Gov. Phil Murphy issued one for New Jersey. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings, first for New Jersey and then for New York City. It was the first time such warnings had ever been issued in the region.

To be clear… this particular warning for NYC is the second time we've ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It's the first one for NYC). The first time we've issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago. https://t.co/7k55jeXbpb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021

On Thursday morning, de Blasio tweeted another statement to recognize those killed in the storm and their families.

Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today. They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be their for you in the days ahead. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

