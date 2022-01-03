My Kids And I Tried This Dairy-Free Bananamilk, And We’re Kind Of Bananas For It

Shyvanne Pulver (IG @pulverfam)

Confession: I drink a latte every single morning. With real milk, from a cow, like all the ‘90s commercials I grew up with told me to. While other 21st century caffeine addicts order their trendy non-dairy drinks, I saunter up to the barista every day like I’m single-handedly trying to save the lactose industry. I even top off my lattes with half and half (although I am appropriately embarrassed by this and have promised my digestive system I will stop). Anyway, bottom line: I am milk’s most loyal fan, and my kids drink whole milk at home, too. But Mooala is making me question everything I thought I knew about dairy-free beverages.

Mooala makes a delicious line of organic, plant-based Bananamilks made from organic bananas and organic sunflower seeds, and let me tell you, it is a game changer. First off, I had no idea plant-based milks could contain pesticides even if they’re non-GMO. Who knew? Organic products never have pesticides (and psst… Mooala is USDA-organic). Here are five more reasons I’m ready to kick cows to the curb for this stuff:

My Kids Love It — Seriously

Mooala’s organic Bananamilk tastes like liquid banana bread, which is something I did not know I needed in my life until now. Somehow, while being creamy and lightly sweet (FYI the banana flavor is perfectly subtle) it’s also low in sugar at 4 grams per cup (for reference, a cup of plain whole milk has 8 grams) and is 100% vegan, nut-free, soy-free, and gluten-free. Mooala offers chocolate and strawberry Bananamilks too, which have completely substituted my children’s usual whines for high-sugar afternoon snacks — and this is a snack I am happy to serve them. After draining his cup of chocolate Bananamilk, my four-year-old even started singing “Mooala” songs he made up himself. If that’s not a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is.

It’s a Super Easy Way to Start the New Year Off Right

If I had a nickel for every time I put “eat healthier” on my list of resolutions… well, I’m 41 so I guess I’d only have something like $2. My point is that most of us want to start 2022 off with some positive dietary changes, and Mooala makes it easy even if — or especially if — you’re lazy like me. Swapping dairy for Mooala’s unsweetened Almondmilk will effortlessly cut calories, fat, and sugar from your breakfast while still giving you lots of calcium and vitamin E. It also froths like a boss, which means I can skip the $5 daily lattes and finally start using the espresso machine my husband got me for Christmas last year. Cha-ching!

It’s Deliciously Versatile

Mooala’s entire line of organic Bananamilks are creamy just like dairy products, naturally sweet, and much more decadent than they have any right to be, which means that apart from being frothed into coffees or sipped straight-up, they also blend perfectly into everything from smoothies to overnight oats to muffins, cookies, and brownies! You can find tons of crowd-pleasing Mooala recipes here.

They’re Not All About Bananas

Look, not everyone is bananas about bananas. We are large; we contain multitudes. And Mooala has got you covered no matter your specific taste buds. In addition to its signature bananamilks, Mooala makes organic plant-based Almondmilk, Oatmilk, creamers, and “Keto Mylks” in a variety of mouthwatering flavors. Oh, and did I mention you can get 20% off your order by using the code SCARYMOMMY at checkout? How do you like them bananas?

It’s Just Better For You — and the Planet

Now more than ever, with Earth not exactly peaking from an environmental or public health standpoint, taking steps — even baby steps — towards an organic, plant-based diet can help reduce your carbon footprint and support sustainable agriculture, while being good to your body. Their USDA-organic certification means Mooala products contain no pesticides, no artificial flavors, and no toxic chemicals. Adding Mooala to your daily routine is a great way to shift to a more plant-based way of life for the whole family, without sacrificing great taste or convenience.

Simply put, it’s an easy choice you can feel great about, with clean, organic ingredients so you know that you’re putting good things into your and your kids’ bodies. And these days, we all need a win like that.

Mooala’s organic, plant-based Bananamilks are dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free, and 100% vegan. Check out their entire line of products, or find retailers and delicious recipes at Mooala.com, and use code SCARYMOMMY for 20% off your first order!