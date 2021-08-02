This Big Man Baby Had The Nerve To Insult How Simone Biles Handles ‘Pressure’

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

The Novak Djokovic meltdown shows his hypocrisy in attacking Simone Biles

Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time and all-around badass, cemented her legendary status when she disclosed she would be withdrawing from some 2020 Tokyo Olympics events to focus on her mental health. Despite her courageous move (or perhaps because of it) many have criticized Biles for not behaving how they believe an Olympic athlete should. As if us mere mortals could even attempt a tuck jump, yet alone Biles’ famous landing of the Yurchenko double pike. Please. Not going to happen.

So it came as a bit of a surprise when Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic decided to go the douche route and criticize Biles for prioritizing her mental health over the Games.

Speaking of Biles, Djokovic said of the gymnastics icon, “Pressure is a privilege, my friend. Without pressure there is no professional sport. If you are aiming to be at the top of the game, you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments, on the court and off the court.”

The audacity.

The nerve.

But the unstoppable force of the killer B’s (we’re talking the mega energy of Beyonce, Britney Spears, and Cardi B) stepped in and gave Djokovic a lesson in hypocrisy.

During gameplay at the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic lost control of his emotion; then lost the bronze-medal match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. The tantrum came after Djokovic lost two straight matches on Saturday. Pressure must have gotten to him, because the tennis player flung his racket into the stands, baby man-style; (The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Djokovic would have been ejected, or even arrested for tossing his racket into the stands under usual circumstances, but as there were no spectators in the stands in Tokyo, it was deemed a non-issue). The Chronicle went on to report that Djokovic smashed his racket into the net pole during a changeover, then threw the mangled piece of equipment into the photographers’ pit.

On Simone Biles “If you are aiming to be at the top of the game, you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments, on the court and off the court,” Djokovic said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/913Nkvk6tE — Jose Luis + 2 m2. Serial blocker. (@jlgsoftware) August 1, 2021

After the disaster, Djokovic took the time to reflect about his remarks about Biles.

Just kidding. He went on to mansplain that his feelings mattered.

“We’re all human beings,” he said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to control your emotions.”

In an interesting turn of events, after his meltdown, Djokovic withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze-medal match, claiming he had a shoulder injury. By withdrawing from the event he left his partner, Nina Stojanovic, without a way to compete.

Fans of Djokovic claim that the tennis star was simply quoting another tennis great: Billie Jean King. Yet King went on the record to support Biles’ decision to withdraw from events.

King tweeted, “I’ve been thinking about #SimoneBiles all day. So very sorry she wasn’t feeling her best. She showed true leadership in taking herself out of competition in order for her team to have a chance to medal. Sending her and the team love & support.”

I’ve been thinking of #SimoneBiles all day. So very sorry she wasn’t feeling her best. She showed true leadership in taking herself out of competition in order for her team to have a chance to medal. Sending her and the team love & support. Congratulations to #TeamUSA! 🥈 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 27, 2021

It’s uncertain if Djokovic will acknowledge how his remarks are in direct contrast to his actions. Time will tell.