Presidents Obama, Bush, And Clinton Volunteer To Get COVID Vaccine Publicly

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire/Getty

The former presidents want to show the public that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

In order to promote public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have all offered to get their vaccinations on camera once the FDA authorizes one. The goal is to bring awareness to the vaccine and to show the American public that it’s safe so people all over the country will get it. With the coronavirus pandemic hospitalizations and deaths surging nationwide, this message of unity among former U.S. leaders is sorely needed.

In an interview with SiriusXM airing today, President Obama said that if Dr. Fauci believes a vaccine is safe, then that’s enough for him.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama said. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

President Obama said he’s willing to get the vaccine once all of the high-risk populations get it first.

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” he said.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid,” he added.

George W. Bush’s chief of staff, Fredy Ford, told CNN that President Bush is similarly on board with promoting public awareness and confidence in the vaccine.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Ford told CNN. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

President Clinton’s press secretary, Angel Urena, confirmed that he, too, is willing to take the vaccine publicly in order to encourage Americans to get it. That makes three former United States presidents who are doing more to promote public health with one statement than the current president has done all year during a pandemic that has claimed more than a quarter-million American lives.

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials,” Urena confirmed to CNN. “And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

Currently, two vaccines are in development with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, both boasting a 95% efficacy rate.The first vaccine against COVID-19 has been submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization, and Americans could potentially start receiving the vaccine as soon as next week.

Currently, an FDA vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet on December 10, and Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s vaccine effort, says the agency is ready to begin rolling out their plans the day after emergency use authorization is granted.