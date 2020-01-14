One Million Moms Is Mad At Burger King For Saying ‘Damn’ In An Ad

Burger King/Youtube

One Million Moms is protesting Burger King’s new Impossible Whopper ad for including the word “damn”

Conservative boycott group “One Million Moms,” best known for getting mad at Hallmark for airing a Zola ad that **gasp** featured a gay couple, is up in arms yet again because someone in a Burger King commercial says “Damn, that’s good.”

Burger’s King latest commercial for their new Impossible Burger, which features a meatless patty, shows a guy eating the burger and saying “Damn, that’s good.” Upon viewing the burger ad, the conservative watchdog group immediately started their letting-writing campaign.

“Burger King is airing a commercial that uses profanity to advertise its Impossible Whopper,” the group shared on it’s website in a letter titled “Burger King Continues to Cross the Line.” “The language in the commercial is offensive, and it’s sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one.”

Saying “damn, that’s good” about a hamburger is “controversial” now? Hmmm.

One Million Moms called the ad “irresponsible and tasteless,” and that it is “extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

Many on Twitter jumped in to call out the hypocrisy of the group taking issue with the word “damn,” considering everything we know about the conservative agenda.

But same conservative group has no problem with putting loaded guns in every classroom — Corrie 💔💔💔🆘️ (@osborncorrie) January 12, 2020

What do they think about Trump saying “bullshit” at his rallies? — colyndawg (@colyndawg) January 12, 2020

So let me see if I understand.



People wanting to be treated equally = snowflakes forcing everyone to be too "politically correct."



People wanting to censor the word "damn" and pretend kids have never heard it before = totally reasonable? — 3/11/19 - Last Press Briefing at White House (@NoMorePressers) January 12, 2020

Let's see they are angry about a word but ok with taking babies from their mothers and caging them without blankets, diapers, adult supervision or beds. They'd be more appropriately called One Million Monsters. — Jean (@Jean28387727) January 12, 2020

So a guy eats a #BurgerKing #Whopper on a commercial & says "Damn, that's good."#Evangelicals lose their minds#Trump accused of raping, groping or sexually assaulting 17 diff women including a 13 year old Also Evangelicals: Trump is appointed by Godhttps://t.co/bDsCPuFj9c — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) January 13, 2020

A guy bites into a Burger King Whopper on a commercial and says "Damn, that's good." Evangelicals lose their minds. "Grab 'em by the p*ssy" though, and you're a president appointed by god. Makes sense.https://t.co/DH7QKSwUNA — Dave Scharf 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@misterscharf) January 13, 2020

Currently, a little over 10,000 moms have signed their petition urging Burger King to edit the ad, so it’s unclear where the other 990,000 signatures are? We’re doubtful they’ll be successful in their strategy as they were only temporarily successful in getting Hallmark to remove an ad featuring a lesbian couple. After Hallmark caved to the conservative bully group and ditched the “controversial” ad, they received a greater amount of pushback from LGBT fans and allies, so Hallmark reinstated the ad, much to One Million Moms’ dismay.

Other One Million Moms “campaigns” include one boycotting their old favorite Chick-fil-A after the fast-food restaurant stopped donating to anti-LGBT groups. There’s another campaign against Thinx, the period panty company, for running an ad imagining a world where men also get periods, which One Million Moms called “absurd.” Oh, and not surprisingly, the group also hates that Mattel created a gender-inclusive line of dolls, which the group says is “glamorizing a sinful lifestyle.”

It must be so exhausting being this angry all the time. Imagine losing your mind over a burger ad and the word “damn,” instead of being like, oh I dunno, happy that fast food restaurant now offers meatless options which is great news for anyone concerned with their cholesterol intake.

In related news, the Impossible Whopper is available at all Burger King locations nationwide.