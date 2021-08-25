OnlyFans Decides To Keep Allowing Porn Because No One Uses It For Anything Else

Scary Mommy and SOPA Images/Getty

OnlyFans reverses course and WILL allow porn on the platform after confusing everyone

Last week, OnlyFans made a bombshell announcement that it would no longer allow creators on the platform to release “sexually explicit” material, leading many to wonder: What is OnlyFans for if not for porn? Apparently, the creators of OnlyFans think it’s a Patreon-type site for “creators” to charge fans money to access their “content,” but as well all know, that “content” is sexually explicit material. Well, after a ton of confusion from the public and legitimate backlash from sex workers, who basically made the app what it is and rely on OnlyFans to support themselves, the company quickly did an about-face and was like, “Jk, OnlyFans is still for porn, carry on and sorry!”

Founder Tim Stokely said last week that they initially wanted to ban pornographic content because of “obstacles from banks.”

Translation: We can’t get money to keep running this site because banks are prudes? Apparently the company finally “secured assurances necessary” and will continue business as usual, and by that I mean, OnlyFans remains a porn site.

OnlyFans Drops Planned Porn Ban, Will Continue to Allow Sexually Explicit Content https://t.co/cdTrrm1sh3 — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2021

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change,” the company said in a tweet on August 25, 2021. “OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

Funny how the company “stands for inclusion” as long as the banks they work with also do. It’s also bonkers that banks would be weird about pornographic content because X-rated content pays. According to Variety, the content-creator platform doles out $300 million in payouts per month.

Unfortunately, the damage is already done. Sex workers have taken to Twitter to share how as soon as OnlyFans announced the porn ban, creators lost hundreds of subscribers overnight. Are those creators going to get their followers back? Is it already a lost cause? Also, sex workers made OnlyFans. To kick them off the app that they literally turned into a million-dollar empire?

And that’s just last night. Overall I’ve lost about 500 subscribers. This is my only source of income and your indecisiveness and poor communication has made models and subscribers scramble and caused chaos. Give us a temporary fee reduction to help us if you are actually sorry. — Hexx Girl (@hexx_girl) August 25, 2021

not to mention the work and time a lot of us have had to put in transferring our content over to other platforms before it’s deleted…total shit show 🙄 — lovekoxx 🖤 $3 pocketstars ✨ (@lovekoxx) August 25, 2021

You literally ditch us and told us to f*ck off and now you want us back. Apparently now you remember WE made you, this looks like a drunk 3 AM text from your toxic ex 💀 — Vivi ✨💖 (@ViviTarantino_) August 25, 2021

What I don’t understand about the OnlyFans situation is that a huge chunk of the company was bought in 2018 by Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian with over 20 years history in owning and running porn sites. Making money from sex workers is literally his thing. — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) August 25, 2021

Also, ALSO, a lot of people like getting their sexually explicit content directly from the creator and not from some ethically dubious porn media juggernaut!

so tell me how i'm supposed to ethically watch porn without onlyfans pic.twitter.com/jpTvRmAVsl — Marie Rose (@marierosemusic) August 21, 2021

OnlyFans continues to be confused about what it is. They recently launched a streaming app that will, apparently, have zero X-rated material. They claim that the streaming site (called OFTV) will feature comedy and cooking videos (to name a few genres) and I’m sorry, but I have to “LOL” at OnlyFans making a sitcom. OnlyFans: Come for the adult videos, stay for the pasta tutorials!

thank god onlyfans is getting rid of all the porn now my juggling channel can finally take off — bellyb (@corpsefucker421) August 21, 2021

OnlyFans also has a number of famous faces on the app like Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and Tana Mongeau, which was an attempt by the brand to I guess, distance itself from the sexually explicit material, and feature famous women posting *seksi selfies*, but let’s be real: people go to OnlyFans for porn.