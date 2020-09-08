An Open Letter To Anyone Still Considering Voting For Trump

Scary Mommy and MANDEL NGAN/ Winslow Productions/Getty

Friends. Family. We need to talk. I’ve crafted this message in my head countless times and in countless ways over the past few years. I’ve rehearsed in my head what to say. I’ve written social media posts directed at you, hoping you’ll read them. I go over and over and over again what I would want to say in the hopes that you would change your mind. Or more importantly, change your heart.

I’m not talking about the friends – and yes, even some family members – who I have unfriended over the years or who have unfriended me. Some might say, is it really worth ending relationships about something like politics?

Well, this isn’t just about politics; this is about morality. This is about core values. This is about who were are, and who we want to be, deep down in our soul.

So let me be very clear: yes, it is always – ALWAYS – worth taking a stand for morality and core values. It is always worth standing up for what is right.

But this message isn’t for those people who are so deeply entrenched in their Trump delusions. It’s for the rest of you.

There is so much I want to say that it’s hard to know where to start, but in essence it comes down to two essential things.

1. I don’t understand.

I know you want to be a nice person. I had considered you to be a good person too. But how does a “good person” look away when children are put in cages and separated from their parents? When he says he’s the candidate of family values, but literally rips them apart?

How does a “good person” ignore the blatant disregard for life, while calling himself the “pro-life” candidate? When he continues to ignore all the data and science about COVID, which has resulted in the loss of nearly 200,000 Americans and put all of us at risk? When he cuts funding for critical programs that protect the sanctity of life?

How can a “good person” pretend that Trump isn’t a narcissist who only cares about himself? How can a “good person” stand by when a person bullies and belittles everyone – everyone – who doesn’t agree with him? Who calls veterans who died in war “losers” and “suckers”? Who frequently calls women “nasty” and name-calls anyone who doesn’t adore him?

How can a “good” person stand by when this person – the one who is supposed to have our backs and lead the country – encourages others to incite or actually carry out violence? Who encourages others to commit a felony by voting twice? Who refuses to condemn violence by white supremacists and militia and instead blames the victims?

A good person doesn’t ignore these things. A good person stands up to the bullies and commits to what is right, what is moral and ethical and decent, even when it’s hard.

Simply put, a good person doesn’t vote for Trump.

Which is why I’m so confused.

Because I love you. I had known you to be a good person.

Which brings me to my second point…

2. If you vote for Trump, you have lost my trust and my respect.

I cannot respect a person who is willing to tolerate all the things that Trump has put us through for the sake of a tax break.

I cannot respect a person so hypocritical that they would vote for Trump because he says he’s pro-life, even though nearly every action – aside from appointing a Supreme Court justice who is against abortion – has decidedly shown that he is not “pro” any life other than his own and the fans that chant his name at rallies.

I cannot respect a person who sits in church on Sunday mornings and listens to sermons on generosity and compassion but will check the box for a guy who promotes greed and incites violence and abuse of any of God’s children.

I cannot respect someone who would not tolerate their children behaving the way Trump does yet will tolerate Trump behaving in this way.

I cannot respect someone who votes for Trump.

This isn’t a liberal versus conservative thing, or even a Democrat versus Republican issue. It is a good versus evil issue. It is about voting for Trump versus being a good person.

This isn’t a difference of opinion; it is a difference in morality and values.

So I’m not just confused, I’m disappointed. Heartbroken, really. One of the hardest lessons I’ve had over the past few years is that there is a difference between being a “nice person” doesn’t automatically make you a “good person.” They are not the same. And I know that you know in your gut and in your heart that Trump is not a good person. You know that he is making the country worse, not better and certainly not “great.”

So who do you want to be? Do you want to be a nice person or do you want to be a good person?

Now’s the time to choose. And let me tell you, if you’re still supporting or voting for Trump, you are 100% on the wrong side of history. There will come a time when your kids or grandkids will ask you about 2020. They will ask you about what you did. They will want to know what you stood for. They will probably even ask you who you voted for.

You will have to answer for it one day, without a doubt.

Please, please, don’t let your kids and your grandkids be as confused and disappointed as I am.