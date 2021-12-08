Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry ‘Take Turns’ Using The Baby Snot-Sucker

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry prove celebs really are just like us — they use the snot-sucker on their babies too

There are certain experiences as a parent that are pretty much universal — chief among them, sleep loss and the urge to do anything to help your sick baby feel better. That includes (gag) sucking out their snot when they’re congested.

Take heart, parents — you aren’t alone. Celebs really are just like us as proven by Orlando Bloom’s admission on a post by Frida Baby that he and Katy Perry actually compete to see who can fish out the biggest booger from daughter Daisy’s nose. “I’ve sucked out so much snot with this thing,” Bloom writes in the post’s comments. “Katy and I take turns to see who can get out the biggest booger. So far she’s winning or maybe that means she’s losing?”

For those somehow not up on all things snot-sucker, the Frida Baby is a handy little item that helps you literally suck the snot from your child’s nose in hopes of relieving their congestion. Is it super gross? Yes. Is it oddly satisfying watching it work and knowing your little one can breathe easier? Absolutely.

Bloom acknowledges exactly that in closing his comment. “Parenthood is weird but at least our daughter can breathe at night.”

Cheers to that.