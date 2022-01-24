This Recipe For Oven Baked Saucy Chicken Is Sure To Become A Family Fave

Ericka Garcia

Now that I have my own children, I love updating some of the recipes my mom used to make for my brothers and me when we were kids. One of these was a spicy baked oven chicken. Remembering the way my mother used to take control of her kitchen inspires me to make meals my family can enjoy, too, while updating them to fit our needs — like making a dish less spicy or simplifying sauce prep (without sacrificing flavor) by using my family’s favorite RAGÚ Simply® Traditional Sauce.

Being in charge of my family’s meals today empowers me to really cook up a storm in the kitchen. My family knows it too; my daughter always says, “My mom is a boss in the kitchen!” Hearing her say that keeps motivating me to cook like a mother every single day.

Oven Baked Saucy Chicken

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

6 Chicken thighs

1/2 onion

tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary

1 whole lemon

1 24-ounce jar of RAGÚ Simply® Traditional Sauce

1 cup your choice of cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Wash chicken thighs. Place chicken thighs in an oven safe pan. Slice 1/2 onion into ring shape, separate them, and place them on top of the chicken thighs. Pluck 2tbsp of fresh rosemary off the stem and place them on top of the chicken like you did the onions. Cut a lemon in half and squeeze both halves on the chicken. Season with salt to your taste. Cover the pan with foil and poke small holes before you place the pan in the oven. Place the pan in the oven and set timer for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the pan and uncover the chicken. Add the RAGÚ Simply® Traditional Sauce and top with your favorite cheese. Return pan to oven uncovered for 5 minutes to melt the cheese. Last but not least — enjoy!

Thank you to Ericka Castaños for sharing this delicious recipe with us!