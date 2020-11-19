Please Enjoy This Tiny Owl Rescued From The Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center/Facebook

The entire internet is here to collectively “ooh” and “aah” over the tiny owl that has stolen America’s hearts

In 2020, we will take all the tiny crumbs of joy we can get because this entire year is a dystopian hellscape. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, for all its Charlie Brown-esque sparseness, has delivered that joy in the form of one (1) tiny little owl who holed up in the tree for a few days while it was transported to New York City. Most importantly: he is adorable, and he is okay.

In a Facebook post written Tuesday, the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said the bird was rescued after the 75-foot Norway spruce was cut down in Oneonta, roughly 80 miles southwest of Albany and around 170 miles north of its final stop in the city.

That owl turned out to be a little Saw-whet owl, the smallest owl in the northeast. And he had made a temporary home inside the world’s most famous Christmas tree. JUST LOOK AT HIS LITTLE FACE.

“Yesterday morning, I received a phone call from someone who asked if we take in owls for rehabilitation,” the post reads. “I replied, ‘Yes we do,’ there was silence for a moment and she said ‘OK, I’ll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride.'”

Because he’d had quite a journey with no food or water, the wildlife center had to come to the rescue. “Back at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, we’ve given him fluids and are feeding him all the mice he will eat,” the post continues. “So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey.”

Naturally, everyone on the internet is in true love with this little guy, because who wouldn’t be? And, damn it, if the sad-looking Rockefeller tree is good enough for an owl to stowaway in, it’s good enough, PERIOD.

Come on, it’s an OWL IN A COWL. What’s not to love?

They found a small owl inside of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo — Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020

i will allow the saw whet owl found in the rockefeller center christmas tree to live rent free in my mind for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/zchE6w9BO6 — manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) November 19, 2020

The Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree owl wants you dead. pic.twitter.com/1nax54IMkL — Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) November 19, 2020

Good morning to the scruffy lil owl in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree only — Mave (@MavenofHonor) November 19, 2020

And his name? Why, you’re looking at an authentic Rockefeller.

Rockefeller, you are a good sign ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FkfScwRSe1 — Patricia Torres Ray (@TorresRayMN) November 19, 2020

Ravensbeard updated Scary Mommy on little Rockefeller post-vet visit. “He was seen by a vet yesterday and got a clean bill of health. No broken bones. He will most likely be released this weekend,” they tell us. “We will update the Facebook page then.”

The wildlife center shared its gratitude for everyone involved in spotting the tiny little owl man and coming to his rescue: “Our hearts go out to all those ‘behind the scenes’ workers. Great job and thanks for saving ‘Rockefeller!'”