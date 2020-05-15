Move Over Sourdough: The Newest Pandemic Food Trend Is Here

First came the whipped coffee trend.
Then came the sourdough bread baking trend.
Now, the newest pandemic food trend sweeping the grocery store shelves is here: pancake cereal. Unlike the sourdough bread trend, pancake cereal requires a lot less yeast and careful measuring, and a lot more of what makes you happy. The trend started on TikTok—don’t they all now?—with over 11 million views for the hashtag #pancakecereal, and has made its way over to Instagram, where the top post has nearly 253,000 views.
Save my Pancake Cereal! Woke up this morning to see I was trending with my pancake cereal video on tiktok. It started as something fun I made with the girls and now has millions of views! And it inspired the new #pancakecereal on the discover page. Click link in my bio for full recipe. #breakfastideas #pancakerecipe #breakfastrecipes #tiktok #easyrecipesathome #easyrecipes #howtocook #homecookedmeal #brunching #brunchathome
Full disclosure: I haven’t jumped on any of the pandemic food trends popping up on social media. The most I’ve managed to bake with my kids for the last two months (two years? I guess I can’t blame the pandemic for my cooking failures, though it’s tempting) are cinnamon rolls from one of those cans that you pop open by pressing it to the side of a countertop. But this is a trend the kids and I might try—we like pancakes. We like cereal and milk. And if the way my kids seem to guzzle down maple syrup is any indication, I’d say we like that, too. And we have time, which is the one ingredient this trend requires, regardless of what else you throw into the batter.
The basic idea of the pancake cereal trend is exactly what it sounds like. Mini pancakes, prepared like normal, poured into a bowl with milk, like cereal, with a drizzle of maple syrup on top. The fun comes because it’s super easy to personalize this trend. Vegan? No problem! Gluten-free? Easy as can be. Looking for a colorful pick-me-up and Instagram-worthy way of using up those M&Ms? You’ve found your new go-to.
Start with your batter—whether you’re going with good old buttermilk pancakes from a box or homemade, or turning to something with a fancy, fruity twist. Scoop the batter into a pastry bag or Ziploc—which works like a pastry bag if you twist the top and cut off a small piece of the corner. Then dot the batter onto your greased skillet. The size of each pancake is up to you, but if the goal is cereal size, you’ll want to keep each pancake pretty tiny and bite-sized. Once the pancakes are sufficiently browned, pour them into a bowl, add milk and syrup, grab a spoon, and you’re good to go. Alternatively, add a dab of butter beneath that drizzle of syrup, throw in a handful of sliced strawberries, and grab a fork.
Need more inspiration? We’ve rounded up a few Instagram accounts that will almost definitely encourage you to break out the mixing spoon.
When pancake cereal joins the tie dye trend, you get this gorgeous swirl of color.
I’ve been receiving a lot of questions recently on how to make pancake cereal!🥞I’ve included all of my tips below! don’t forget to save + share! also SWIPE to see my first attempt at pancake cereal, which was an epic fail 🙊 1. You can create your own pancake batter, but I recommend using store bought! I used aunt Jemima buttermilk pancake batter. 2. Use a squeeze bottle or ziplock bag (cut the corner) after you mix the batter. This will help create the perfect sized mini pancakes. 3. Make sure your temp is set to medium – high heat. If the heat is too low you’ll have an issue flipping the pancakes (happened to me my first try) 4. Try and leave a bit of space in between your pancakes to prevent them from forming into one big pancake. 5. Let pancakes sit for 2-4 minutes before flipping. If you don’t let the pancakes sit for a bit they will be very mushy.
Nutella mixed with mini pancakes. Once my daughter knows this exists, I don’t think I’ll ever get her to eat anything for breakfast…or lunch or dinner…again.
NUTELLA MINI PANCAKES 👉🏻 RICE KRISPIES FLUFFY PANCAKES 😍 | Option 1) Pancake batter mixed with Nutella and served with chocolate milk, OR Option 2) Strawberry Rice Krispies mixed with pancake batter, served with strawberry milk 🤤 | Would you try them? #succulentbite #pancakecereal 🚀 ~ 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐏𝐄𝐒 ~ 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶’𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 • Pancake Batter • 3 tbsp Nutella • 1/3 cup white chocolate chips • 2 tsp Chocolate Nesquick • 1 cup milk • Pancake Batter • Ziploc bag 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 • In a bowl, mix pancake batter and Nutella • Place batter in a Ziploc bag and cut one small corner to allow batter to flow • In a hot non-stick pan, make 1x1in pancakes • Flip to taste or until they are cooked through • Serve in cereal bowl and add white chocolate chips • Mix Nesquick with milk, and pour into bowl • Grab a spoon and enjoy! 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶’𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 • 2 cups Rice Krispies cereal (we used strawberry flavor!) • 2 tsp Strawberry Nesquick • 1 cup milk • Pancake Batter • Ziploc bag 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 • Use 1 cup Rice Krispies cereal and crush it using Ziploc bag, set aside • In a bowl, mix pancake batter • Add cereal crumbs and mix • Place batter in a Ziploc bag and cut one small corner to allow batter to flow • In a hot non-stick pan, make 1x1in pancakes • Flip to taste or until they are cooked through • Serve in cereal bowl and add 1 cup of Rice Krispies cereal • Mix Nesquick with milk, and pour into bowl • Grab a spoon and enjoy! Music: Upbeat & www.bensound.com
Not into pancakes? No worries. The pancake cereal trend is letting waffles in on the party.
🧇WAFFLE CEREAL 🥣 So you’ve seen the #pancakecereal trend and now we’ve leveled up and created #wafflecereal instead. Idk about you but I always prefer waffles over pancakes 🥞! 💕Here’s what to do: Make your waffle batter and put it into an icing or Ziplock bag. Pour the batter over small spaces in the waffle maker (see video). I cooked on both sides for an even cook because my maker is a little old 😂 (you can choose to decorate like we did but that’s completely optional). Put them in a bowl with butter and syrup 🧈 That’s it, super easy…let us know what you think 😍 . . . . #waffles #wafflemaker #sprinkles #babypancakes #babywaffles #wafflemaker #icing #instagood #instaeat #eeeeeats #buzzfeast #satisfeed #foodgawker #tiktok #tiktokfood #tiktokviral #forkfeed #miniwaffles #foodgawker #sugarrush #cheatmeal #tryitordiet #heresmyfood #thefeedfeed #tastemademedoit
Cookie dough as a pancake as a cereal… Honestly, I’m already in the kitchen gathering the ingredients.
So apparently #cookiecereal went crazy viral after my post the other day! I decided to remake it so that I could give you some tips on how to perfect it. Here’s how to do it: 1. Cut your cookie dough into even pieces. You want to make sure they bake evenly or else some will burn and others will be undercooked. Instead of rolling them into balls, just round the edges. And add an extra chocolate chip on top for a prettier final product. 2. Bake at 350F for about 7 minutes (cookies will still be a little soft). Let them sit on the counter and harden for a few minutes. 3. Add a few spoonfuls of your mini cookies to a bowl and enjoy with milk. To avoid getting all the cookies soggy at once, only add a few bites to your bowl at a time. 4. Try it with ice cream as a dessert! 5. Get creative! You can make any type of cookie into cookie cereal. Doesn’t have to be chocolate chip!! #foodandwine #insider #insiderfood #foodbeast #foodtrends #pancakecereal #cookiecrisp #cerealtrend #cookies #chocolatechipcookies #mini #minifood #beautifulcuisines #foodnetwork #cosmopolitan #peoplefood #todayshow
Dessert or breakfast, spoon food or fork food, the Internet seems mixed on exactly how to treat—or eat—this trend, but the results are nevertheless shareable and delectable. And the truth is, it doesn’t really matter how you want to approach this trend because, well, it’s a pandemic; the world is pretty scary. And you should cook, and eat what makes you happy.