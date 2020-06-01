Pandemic Plants Are A Thing

Here’s my confession: I’m a terrible plant mom. The phrase “green thumb” will never be used in a sentence with my name. I forget to water my houseplants for weeks at a time. I’ve gotten splinters that need to be removed by doctors from pulling off the dry, dead leaves of neglected houseplants. I’ve let more orchids die than I’d like to admit—although, in my defense, I did really try to keep those flowers alive.
But during these long days of quarantine, when my world has shrunk to the size of my house, two kids, and dog, my houseplants are getting a sudden burst of attention. In the last two months, I’ve moved my houseplants around to find sunnier spots by the window, trimmed the brown ends, and watered them, almost religiously.
View this post on Instagram
GURL, what is something you’ve learned about yourself, something that has awakened within your being during quarantine that you want to continue to nurture and manifest? This is a question I’ve been asking myself a lot lately … cuz dahling, you know she’s all about that SELF👏🏾RE👏🏾FLEC👏🏾TION! ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Besides growing into even more of a super-attentive-mega plant mama, cuz she be inside with her green gurls for a majority of her day … I’ve really grown better at listening to my body these last few weeks, in particular, knowing when I need to take a pause and reset 💆🏽♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sooooooo a kween has been using this extra time to pause and to explore what self-care looks like during these times … whether it’s taking werk breaks throughout the day to tend to my green gurls, having FaceTime dates with my plant frands, repotting some of my kweens with my mom over the phone or picking a part of my apartment to create a lil make-shift green- themed yoga studio, and surrounding myself with my green gurls as I flow through my practice … it looks different everyday and I’m intentional about investing that time into myself 🌿🧘🏽♀️🌵🌱 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Throughout this big ole green adventure these green gurls have served as a catalyst to exploring my own self care with intention + thoughtfulness. Daily, my green gurls reduce my stress levels and have positively impacted my own mental health + overall well-being 💚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ She’s growing right along side her green gurls, because nurturing them nurtures me 🌱💃🏽🌿✨
Caring for my houseplants, which, yes, arguably should have been on my to-do list before, has suddenly simply become part of my day. Not because I have nothing to do while staying home. Home school, work from home, and attempting to keep the pile of laundry in the hamper at only a moderate height take up almost all my non-sleeping hours. But because, maybe in this great slow down we’re in, there’s something calming about turning to something so simple.
And the houseplants in my home are not the only ones getting their turn in the spotlight. People across the country are turning to houseplants for a variety of reasons, whether it’s easy companionship, the meditative nature of caring for something that won’t talk back, or the joy of watching something grow and flourish in a way in that is visible and feels definable.
View this post on Instagram
VOGUE🌱 At this rate, I’m just tryna make my mom cry at least once a month! Link in bio! Thank you @elitewaste for the most intentional & heartfelt interview I’ve ever had. You’re an incredible journalist. To @joyimani for the fire behind the lens. • • • @voguemagazine #succulentlove #houseplantclub #plantaddiction #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantconsultant #plants #plantdecor #interiordesign #interiordecorating #interiordesigner #plantideas #greenlife #newyorkapartments #newyorkplants #plantdesign #plantinterior #blackgirlswithplants #blackownedbusiness #newyork #brooklyn #brooklyndesign #brooklynapartments #plantdesigner #plantstylist #plantsmakepeoplehappy #planttips #plantcare #plantlife #greenepiece #plantconsultant
There are physical benefits to the houseplant trend. Studies have shown that plants can eliminate toxins from the air, improve concentration and productivity, reduce stress, and boost your mood.
With few cons, and a whole lot of pros, it might be worth jumping onto the pandemic plant trend with these easy to care for houseplants.
Low Maintenance Plants
Spider Plant
I can personally attest to this plant’s heartiness because it’s the only plant I’ve maintained for ten years—and it’s gone through weeks (months?) of neglect, at times. This plant creates “babies” which can be re-potted. My long-lived spider plant is an offshoot of my mother-in-law’s spider plant, which is an offshoot of spider plant she started caring for when she first got married.
Christmas Cactus
It’s in the cactus family, and as a result doesn’t need much. Which is a good thing, because I frequently forget about this plant. Until around Christmas time, when the world outside my window is gray and brown and dreary, and the Christmas Cactus blooms bright with pink flowers.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friday #instafam 🤗💚! Second day of spring and the weather is a little decent, so I will be taking care of my plants that were in the garage all winter long, I’m sure they could use some rain and sunshine! Here’s my Christmas cactus that keeps on giving, might be the last time you’ll see her for a while. Wish you all good health and happiness 🤗💚🍃🍀 • • • #flauntyourleaves #christmascactusblooming #christmascactus #plantgang #plantsofinstagram #plantsmakemehappy #pottedplants #idrinkandigrowthings #verdealcove #cornerofmyhome #happyfriday
Ponytail Palm
It sits in my dining room and just grows and grows, with very little water or attention from me. It adds a brilliant touch of green to the room without demanding much from me. Done and done.
Rubber Plant
To be perfectly honest, I did accidentally kill this plant. But it took the better part of eight years to take down this super resilient plant with bright green leaves that deserved better than the fate it was dealt by me.
If you’re looking for more options, Good Housekeeping compiled this list of 30 houseplants that are almost impossible to kill.
View this post on Instagram
Went plant scouting for a client, bought two plants for myself 🤷♂️⠀ ⠀ Sharing my #cupholderplant finds has been a small bright spot during this pandemic. Sometimes I buy them for my own jungle, but most of the time I give them to my neighbors or surprise my friends with a new plant on their doorstep. It certainly is a bit of plant retail therapy but it is keeping me sane and putting a smile on my face 😁⠀ ⠀ P.S. It makes my day when you tag me in pics of your own cup holder plants so KEEP. THEM. COMING!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #FarmerNickNYC #getyourhandsdirty #plantcoach #naturenotfurniture #plantconsultant #plants #houseplants #plantsofinstagram #indoorplants #urbanjungle #plantlife #houseplantsofinstagram #planstagram #plantlove #botanical #house_plant_community #plantsmakepeoplehappy #houseplantclub #plantgang #plantdaddy #urbanjunglebloggers #plantlife #theplantedgram #houseofplantlovers #helloplantlover #houseplantopia #boyswithplants
Where To Get Started
Though many storefronts are still shuttered and running out of the house for essentials is stressful enough without adding “perusing the aisles for houseplants” to the list, it’s 2020 and plant stores have taken their businesses online. Rooted, The Sill, The Plantshed, Bloomscape, are just a few of the businesses that are helping pair houseplants with loving homes.
View this post on Instagram
Yeup, this has basically been our POV for the past few weeks too, literally watching each plant growing and unfurling new leaves every day. The slowest time lapse of all time. There are exactly 6,733 leaves in total, 6,732 if we’re not counting that dead, unpruned leaf on that pothos. Thank you @jessica_amin for sharing your NYC jungle oasis 🙌🏼🌿
Etsy is another great place to turn to both join the pandemic plant trend and support local businesses. Shops like Plantybish, PlantBoutique, PlantCraftingCo, Plantsandthings are selling and shipping plants nationwide.
Not that we necessarily need another chore to add to our to-do list during the pandemic, but whether you’re a veteran plant parent or a wannabe green thumb jumping onto the plant trend, pandemic plants might be the thing you need right now — to brighten up your space and remind you that sometimes, all you need to flourish is a little light.