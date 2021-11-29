How To Be Festive In A Pandemic: Tips & Facts to Hack Holiday Drama

amriphoto/Getty

This holiday season will be a mix of relief, worry, and stress about the unknowns as we attempt to return to some form of festivities. In this live panel discussion, we will hear from experts about the best ways to navigate the season of gatherings and travel. We will cover innovative ways to celebrate safely, how to minimize risk, and how to evaluate what personal precautions are right for your family. From how to serve a holiday meal to how to protect yourself on a plane, our panel will share the latest updates you won’t want to miss.