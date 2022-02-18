This Paramount+ Watch Guide Is the Official Cure to “Mom, I’m Bored”

Running out of ideas for what to say when your kids present you with the ultimate challenge? (Hint, hint: We’re talking about curing boredom.) Paramount+ has some foolproof solutions. With a seemingly endless selection of exciting titles and access to exclusive content to keep kids (and yourself) entertained even after the end credits start rolling, the streaming platform is truly the best tool you can have in your mission to combat boredom and squash tantrums before they start. Consider this Paramount+ watch list your ultimate guide to keeping your little ones amused.

Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years

From meme inspiration to instantly-classic movies, SpongeBob SquarePants has given the world so much. His latest gift? Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years. The first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff is a prequel to the original series, featuring a 10-year-old SpongeBob who is enjoying summer camp, frolicking around the ocean with his very best pals, catching jellyfish, and building underwater campfires. (Not everything has to make sense to be great, okay?)

PAW Patrol: The Movie

With its super cute characters and awesome lessons, the Paw Patrol franchise never fails. Its first big-screen adventure, PAW Patrol: The Movie, is one of its most adorable installments. Ryder and his crew of heroic pups are faced with one of the biggest challenges of their careers when their rival, Humdinger, becomes the mayor of Adventure City and immediately begins to cause chaos. Watching PAW Patrol save the day never gets old.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek is always a good idea, but the franchise has really outdone itself with its first series directly aimed at younger audiences. Star Trek: Prodigy is a CG-animated series that follows the adventures of a lawless group of teen aliens who have to figure out how to work together while searching for ways to make the galaxy a better place.

Rumble

Who doesn’t love an underdog moment? Rumble exists in a universe in which monster wrestling is a global phenomenon, and teen coach Winnie is following in her father’s footsteps as she works with a very lazy, nap-loving monster to turn him into a world champion. It’s a funny, feel-good film that hopefully make your kids feel warm and fuzzy inside. (And hopefully won’t inspire them to try to body slam anyone.)

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford and Emily Elizabeth are back! Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford the Big Red Dog is an adorable family film that teaches the world how to love big when a middle-schooler wakes up to discover that the little red puppy a magical animal rescuer gave her had grown into an enormous, ten-foot hound overnight.