If winter’s got you feeling like a rescue squad of one to handle perpetually sniffly kids while powering through your own seasonal survival, then same. Between waking up every day to find a new dry patch on my kids’ faces (seriously, how are there so many?), to taking more therapy showers than I can count, my CVS runs have become more frequent than my coffee ones. As a mom who’s now proudly weathered quite a few winter storms with my two little boys, I’ve mastered the art of the strategic CVS haul, which is truly my winter wellness wonderland. Why? For starters, there’s always a location nearby so it’s not only accessible but great for fast pick ups, which is basically my love language at this point. Second, it’s a one-stop shop for all the little finds that keep my whole family thriving through the colder months. Ahead, my absolute essentials that I keep on hand for my kids when the temps drop, with a little mama self-care on the side.

I’ve tried countless lotions for my kids’ post-bath routine, but CeraVe’s Moisturizing Lotion always comes through. It has three essential ceramides, which help support my young ones’ delicate skin barrier, and hyaluronic acid to help it retain moisture. This formula is also dye-free, phthalates-free, and fragrance-free, which has been great for their sensitive skin. I love that it’s also non-greasy and quick-absorbing for truly long-lasting hydration, which I swear by year-round, but especially during the winter months.

Trust me when I say disinfecting wipes are a mom’s best friend. I keep a stash of these Lysol wipes in my diaper bag, car, and my winter coat pockets because let’s be real — our kids are walking petri dishes. I love that these have a fresh lemon scent — none of that harsh chemical smell (you know the one). They're perfect for wiping down the spots where my kids sit or play. From public changing tables to airplane seats, door handles, and restaurant high chairs, you need these in your bag at all times.

I’m a total drill sergeant about my kids taking their daily vitamins, and I see a significant difference in their health when I give them a vitamin C and zinc blend like this one to help support their immune system. My young one still takes vitamins in liquid form, but my older one happily takes this gummy, which I tell him is his “candy” for being such a good boy. Sneaky? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely.

On that note, my other well-meaning trick are these Lolleez lollipops for when my three-year-old has a sore throat. It’s the perfect solution since they’re still too young for lozenges, which can be a major choking hazard. These are also made with clean, organic ingredients, like fruit pectin and honey to help relieve swelling. With fun flavors like watermelon, strawberry, and orange mango, I never have to convince him to take one when his throat’s feeling itchy — the real challenge is keeping him from taking another.

Remember those aforementioned dry patches? I rely on good ol’ Vaseline to help. Before my kids go off to school and before bed, I put a light layer on their face and lips to help with their excessive dry skin, and then save extra for my own dry skin and nail cuticles. A good mom hack: If my baby ever gets a diaper rash, I put a light layer of diaper rash cream on his skin, and then spread some Vaseline on a fresh diaper to lock in that moisture. Works like a charm.

If you ever need a quick solution for a lightweight face moisturizer that’s fast-absorbing but keeps your skin insanely soft, you need to try e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Gel-Yeah Moisturizer. It has allantoin, squalane, and prickly pear, which are some of my favorite ingredients in my higher end products, but at a fraction of the price.

On those rare occasions I actually get to shower (because, let’s be real, finding the time is half the battle for moms), I need my body wash to do double duty, and that’s why I love this one from Olay. It has a full-bodied lather, and the formula is made with softening shea butter and their proprietary vitamin B3 Complex to help lock in moisture. It’s not only clinically-proven to relieve dry skin, but it also transforms skin in just two weeks to feel super smooth and look healthy.

As a forever multi-tasking mom, I feel like this hair mist from Dove just gets me. It’s a 7-in-1 leave-in formula that helps repair, detangle, and protect hair right out of the shower. My hair gets particularly dry and lifeless during the winter, and this spray’s potent moisturizers help to restore hair on a cellular level so I can just spritz and go and trust that my hair will look soft and healthy when it dries. A must-have step for shiny hair that looks like if you spent hours on it when you definitely didn’t.

I know — it’s not the most glamorous pick, but if you want a body lotion that works overnight and leaves you waking up with the softest skin ever, Gold Bond is the one. The thick cream has seven moisturizers, including hyaluronic acid, to help lock in hydration while you sleep so by morning your skin feels extra soft and supple. It’s also not greasy so you don’t have to worry about it slipping off onto your sheets. It might just be me, but its calming lavender scent feels like it was made specifically for us moms to relax before drifting off to sleep.

I’m in the camp that SPF is a daily, year-round practice, and this one from Eucerin not only protects skin, but also helps to improve the look of fine-lines and wrinkles. The formula combines two sizes of hyaluronic acid to help intensely hydrate skin on different molecular levels. Use it as a first-step before makeup or alone, and it will help protect and give your skin life during a dry winter.