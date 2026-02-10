Breaking news: kids repeatedly saying “six-seven” is out for 2026, according to one teacher and her fifth-grade students. And while I am deeply thankful for this, because I cannot deal with hearing that phrase one more time in my own home, I am now curious about what other things are “out” for the tweens in our lives. We can all thank TikTok content creator and fifth-grade teacher, @emilylaurann, because she polled her class to get all the details.

Like she said, “six seven” is done and totally out. According to the kids, they’re all obsessed with the year 2016.

“They were really excited when I told them I was a sophomore in high school when 2016 was happening,” she said.

At the beginning of the year, everyone and their mother was posting pictures of themselves 10 years younger, aka in the year 2016. But this begs the question: How old were these kids in 2016? Were they even born?!

Next up, the slang terms “sigma” and “sigma boy” are out. “Skibbity” is also out.

“Obviously, they said that was so 2024,” she joked before sharing that, according to her students, Italian brain rot and steal brain rot are also both out.

“They said it's more for second and third graders,” she elaborated.

Something else that the educator says is “in” is describing something as “bad,” but that actually means “good.” Now, this is nothing new, but it’s interesting to see that the youngins have adopted it.

When it comes to social lives, the phrase “riz” is still standing strong with the tweens, but “riz lines” are out. I had to Google what that means, and apparently, that’s just another term for “pickup lines.” The OP also goes on to say that the kids say “huzz” instead of “girlfriend” and “boyfriend.”

“So ‘huzz’ is in and so are huzz group chats. They have a huzz group chat of a bunch of couples, I don't know,” she says, defeated.

Other things that are “in” according to fifth graders:

Birkenstock clogs

Nate Bargatze

Stranger Things

The phrase “low-key”

Being nice

Quarter zip-ups

Matcha

Country music

Other things that are “out” according to fifth graders: