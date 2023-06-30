4 Parents Share The Clever Ways They’re Building Confidence In Their Little Mover

Once your baby begins pulling, climbing, and toddling around, then congratulations! You’ve just leveled-up from “mom of an infant” to “mom of a tiny human who’s constantly on the move.” And what a, um... thrill that can be!

Jokes aside, it really is magical to watch your little one start to eagerly explore (and get in to) nearly everything. And being the proud parent you are, you’re probably noodling on how to keep your little one safe, secure, and ready to tackle movement milestones. If your little mover is uncomfortable or unsure, they might hold back instead of wobbling and toddling as they explore the new world around them.

But how do you help to build their confidence?

The first step is making sure they have a dynamic and secure diaper that’s comfortable, well-fitting, and helps prevent leaks and discomfort like Huggies Little Movers — the #1 Best Fitting Diaper* with a curved and stretchy fit.

As for the next steps? I tapped my trusty mom tribe to learn four ways they’re building confidence in their little ones as they start learning about their world. Steal their brilliant advice below, and get ready to watch your little one confidently go, go, go!

1. Create a safe and comfortable environment for your baby to explore.

“After my first daughter got a minor injury at a family member’s house, I realized that not everywhere I bring her will be baby-proofed or safe. So I started making sure that wherever we go, I identify a place both my girls can feel safe and comfortable moving around and playing — and then I let them. If there are any safety hazards, I remove them or change our location.”

—Pam H,. 35, mom of two.

Safety is most important, but being comfortable is a close second. To keep your baby comfy and happy, having a proper fitting diaper is a must. By using a diaper like Huggies Little Movers that will stay secure through tumbles and climbs, your baby will be less distracted by an uncomfortable or saggy diaper and more focused on the task at hand — fun!

2. Try not to “helicopter” parent all the time.

“I tried my best to make sure my kids knew I was right there if they needed me, but also that they were independent enough to try out new things and new spaces. I’d let them wander within eyesight to let them make mistakes and explore. I always knew they were safe.”

—Katie S., 36, mom of two.

A baby on the move can be super stressful, and you may be tempted (like I was) to do anything to just keep them in one place. Change can be scary! But try your best to remember that moving is growing, and growing is good.

3. Hold their hands, but know when to let go.

“I keep in mind what I heard a while ago, something like, ‘holding their hand gives them the power and confidence to take those first steps. Letting go of their tiny hands gives them the freedom to run.’ It can be scary letting your kids take a tumble or wobble around, but knowing when to hold their hand and when to let go is so important.”

—Stacy C., 35, mom of two.

Literally and figuratively, letting go is hard. (A recurring theme in parenthood.) Part of letting go, though, lies in preparation. When they’re small, the most important part of being prepared is being properly diapered to avoid messy leaks or blowouts within their play space. That’s where Huggies Little Movers come in handy, with a contoured shape that virtually eliminates leaks.

4. Be mindful of the language you use for your little one.

“I read that consistently telling your child to ‘be careful’ or ‘watch out’ can actually make them think they are unsafe and instills fear, and it stuck with me. So when my toddler started wobbling around the playground or climbing things, I tried to use more specific language and approach situations by asking questions like — ‘Do you have a plan to get down safely? Or, ‘I’m right here if you need help!’ There are definitely times I wasn’t great at this though. ”

—Nicole C. 36, mom of one.

You learn early on in parenting that your words matter, and how you use them matters. Making a conscious effort to use supportive, positive language instead of negative, fearful language can be super hard at first, but worth it. A great way to start with positive language is through praise and encouragement that celebrate their big movement milestones. Simple phrases like “good job” may sound small, but they go a long way in helping your little one feel confident and proud!

*Wet fit, among branded open diapers.

