4 Ways To *Actually* Help With The Climate Crisis, Because What You’ve Been Told Is Probably Wrong

Wait. So it’s not just about the straws?

Yep, we’re slowly beginning to understand that our contribution to climate change as consumers pales in comparison to the impact industry has on the planet. Turns out reusing grocery bags and recycling our cereal boxes isn’t enough to reverse the climate crisis.

And while that realization might ease the guilt around our personal carbon footprints, it can also feel demoralizing. Because we want to do something — anything! — to actually make a difference when it comes to one of the biggest issues that will impact our kids’ futures.

Wondering how the heck you — just one mom — can make a difference? Well, first recognize you’re one of many. Moms everywhere are moving from worry to action. And one thing we know for sure is that when moms work together, we get things DONE. Science Moms, a nonpartisan, fact-checked source for learning about climate action, can help you get started with their video series What To Do U. As you make your climate crisis to-do list, keep these key ideas in mind.

Your Choices Count — Just Maybe Not The Ones You Think

Yes, paying attention to your personal carbon footprint matters. Eating fewer animal products, choosing a reusable water bottle, and thrifting your clothes all make a difference. But to really amp up your impact, consider some bigger swaps.

Science Moms

For example, the car you drive. Most of our pollution in the U.S. comes from transportation. And the good news is, electric vehicles are becoming more affordable. When it’s time for an upgrade, check out how electric cars can save you money, and learn why switching makes sense for you.

The way we power our homes is another area where swapping makes a big difference. Most of the electricity we use comes from carbon-polluting sources like oil, gas, and coal. Everything from gas ranges to home heating units can create carbon pollution. The next time these appliances need replacing, look to switch to electric alternatives, which are much cleaner and better for your kids’ health.

These days there are lots of options for switching to clean electricity. In fact, almost 40% of our electricity already comes from non-polluting sources — we just need to clean up the rest!

Blow Up The Group Chat

If we’ve learned anything from the last several years in America, it’s that we may think very, very differently from those around us. Things we accept as settled facts *cough* human activity causes climate change *cough* may not be as easily accepted by our family and friends.

But we’ve also learned that personal conversations with people you know matter. So start sharing. It may sound counterintuitive, but talking about climate change is one of the best things we can do to help tackle it. Sharing simple, entertaining, science-backed content helps amplify important information and makes conversations more impactful.

Science Moms has curated a whole string of short videos to learn the facts, share what’s at stake, and start the conversation.

The reality is that no one does anything until it feels important. So if no one is talking about it, it doesn’t seem important. Sure, there’s potential for these conversations to be awkward. But come on, you’re a mom — you’ve handled WAY worse than awkward!

Expect — And Demand — More From Leaders At Every Level

In a perfect world, we could confidently elect leaders at every level and be certain they’re working toward meaningful solutions to the climate crisis. But we don’t live in that world. And we need to start using our outside voices now.

We need to let our leaders know we mean business when it comes to protecting our kids. They have the power to make a difference but it’s on us to let them know we care. We need to vote for candidates who have an actual plan to deal with climate change. Most candidates list their plans on their website. (If you don’t see one, that’s a problem.)

You’re not in this fight alone. In fact, there are already groups across the U.S. working together to tackle climate change and raising their voices for leaders to hear. By joining them, you can help make those voices even louder. Science Moms even created a quiz to match you with the groups you can best help to make an impact.

Swap, Share, Speak Up

Your climate crisis to-do list essentially has 3 items: swap, share, and speak up. Because the climate crisis is happening now. As moms, it’s not really our thing to sit around and be worried. So let’s protect our kids’ future, together.