6 Tips To Help Support Your Kid's Immune System During Back-To-School

While they may look cute and polished with their adorable, child-sized desks, bright bulletin boards and cozy, inviting reading corners, school classrooms are some of the grossest places on the planet.

Nobody’s saying that the custodial crew at your child’s school or daycare is slacking. But when you put a dozen or more kids from different homes in one place — at least one of which is, statistically speaking, definitely a nose picker — there’s bound to be a lot of germs.

Parents are right to be concerned about germs and the spread of sickness in school-aged children, says Dr. Charnetta Colton-Poole, M.D., a board-certified pediatrician based in Georgia. The increased number of contacts and close proximity to others makes schools a prime breeding ground for virulence, bacteria and germs, so implementing tactics that help to support your child’s immune system as much as possible is key when it comes to thwarting sickness.

To protect your child (and yourself!), you’ll need a solid defensive strategy. Here are six tips to help support your kid’s immune system during back-to-school season.

1. Teach Your Child the Principles of Good Hygiene

The first step to good immune health is a good defensive strategy, which means educating your child about germs and proper hygiene.

“Teaching our kids how germs spread — perhaps even with a fun experiment! — can be very useful,” Colton-Poole says. She recommends educating your child on good hygiene practices and how to take universal precautions, like frequent handwashing and maintaining clean surfaces.

2. Give Them the Tools They Need to Succeed

Along with hygiene education and the knowledge of how germs can spread, you can also provide your kids with the necessary tools to stop germs in their tracks.

Colton-Poole recommends including items like hand sanitizer (alcohol-free if possible), tissues, and masks in your child’s backpack, making it easier for them to practice good hygiene.

3. Pack in Vitamins and Nutrients

You can further support your child’s immune system with with vitamins like vitamin C and zinc, Colton-Poole says. Since these supplements are most effective if consumed before any type of exposure, she recommends incorporating these nutrients into your child’s diet at least two weeks before school begins.

It’s likely that no matter how healthy you eat, you’re still going to be deficient when it comes to certain nutrients. If you’re worried about whether your child is consuming adequate amounts of essential nutrients crucial for immune system function, you may want to consider serving them a daily supplement. That’s where SP Children’s Immune from Standard Process comes in. The innovative formula is an excellent source of vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D, and other key nutrients into a chewable supplement. Another distinguishing factor: it contains prebiotic 2’-FL and colostrum which also supports a normal healthy immune response in the GI tract.

Available for kids ages 4 and up, the chewable wafers are flavored with organic elderberry and whole strawberry to create a tasty, nutritional tablet that supports the immune system without a sugar overload. Implementing these vitamins from the whole food-based nutritional company is simple, easy, and gives your child a fighting chance against germs — so you might want to start stocking up today.

4. Make Sure They Eat Their Veggies

One of the best things you can do to help support your child’s immune health leading up to the start of school is by incorporating vitamins and nutrients into their diet, Colton-Poole says.

“I emphasize to my patients that they should, ‘Eat their colors,’” Colton-Poole says. “Their plates should be colorful and filled at least 50% with fruits and vegetables.”

Since it can be difficult to get your kids to eat a fair share of veggies, Colton-Poole encourages parents to consider making smoothies with fruits, veggies, and other nourishing ingredients like turmeric and ginger — while staying mindful about the amount of sugar they’re serving.

5. Don’t Let Them Skimp On Sleep

Sleep should be a priority all parents have for their kids, Colton-Poole says. Getting sufficient high-quality sleep helps support children’s natural immune defense, including innate and adaptive immunity, efficient response to vaccines, and less severe allergic reactions.

According to The Sleep Foundation, children between 3 to 5 years of age should get at least 10 hours of sleep, while children 6 to 13 should get at least nine. Encouraging consistent bedtimes and wake times that allow sufficient sleeping hours can help your child build an immune system that’s ready for their return to school.

6. Encourage Daily Exercise

One of the easiest (and fun!) ways to help support your child’s immune system is by getting them in the habit of moving their bodies every day. Research shows that moderate exercise — such as brisk walking or light jogging — can help to regulate normal functioning of the immune system, which in turn can aid in preventing sickness. Science says 30 to 45 minutes of daily exercise is the sweet spot, so encourage your kid to get up and moving for at least a half an hour each day, whether it’s playing a sport, walking your family dog, or jumping on a mini trampoline. There’s myriad different possibilities, so find out what activities your child likes, and then help them stay consistent.