For parents managing food allergies, every day can feel like navigating a minefield. The persistent fear of an accidental exposure goes far beyond inconvenience — it’s a source of ongoing stress. The challenge isn’t just reading labels correctly; it’s birthday parties, sleepovers, everyday moments that seem simple but require an extra layer of care and consideration. A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll, Genentech, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals found that 93% of parents/caregivers¹ report experiencing feelings of fear and worry over their child’s food allergy. The survey, which aimed to better understand the experiences of 500 U.S. parents/legal guardians of children with food allergies, also revealed that 74% have limited activities due to the risk of exposure¹.

Despite patient and caregiver's best efforts, accidental exposures still happen. According to the study, caregivers reported that 78% of their children had an unexpected encounter with an allergen in the past year, and more than half of those cases required a trip to the emergency room¹. These numbers highlight the critical need for understanding and managing food allergies.

Growing Prevalence of Food Allergies

Over the last two decades, the prevalence of food allergies has steadily climbed, impacting millions of children and adults across the country. Approximately 4.6% of children in the U.S. — or about 3.4 million — have been diagnosed by a physician with a food allergy. Among these children, nearly 38% are allergic to more than one food².

Understanding Food Allergies in the Body

Food allergy is a condition in which eating certain foods leads to an abnormal immune response. Food allergies are either immunoglobulin E (IgE)-mediated or non–IgE-mediated reactions. Immunoglobulin E is a type of antibody which can quickly trigger your body to release chemicals such as histamine³. When someone with IgE antibodies eats a certain food they are allergic to, the IgE antibodies trigger the body to release these chemicals which then cause the symptoms of a food allergy reaction⁴. Basically, the body’s immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by warning us with symptoms.

Unlike food intolerance, food allergies can be associated with anaphylaxis, which is a serious reaction that includes difficulty breathing and can be potentially life-threatening — requiring immediate medical attention³. Knowing the difference between food allergies and intolerances is key, especially when symptoms can escalate quickly.

Here’s how it works: when a person with IgE antibodies is exposed to their specific allergen (say, tree nuts or dairy), the allergen binds to those antibodies. This triggers immune cells to release chemicals like histamine, which leads to symptoms like hives, swelling, or even severe breathing issues. In severe cases, just touching or inhaling the allergen can set off a reaction⁴!

Know The Signs Of Food Allergies

If you have a baby, it’s important to know that food allergies typically develop within the first two years of life, but can also present themselves at any time, even as an adult. That’s why it’s extra important to be aware of the signs⁵ of food allergies and seek immediate medical attention if they occur.

Vomiting and/or stomach cramps

Hives

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Repetitive cough

Tight, hoarse throat; trouble swallowing

Swelling of the tongue, affecting the ability to talk or breathe

Weak pulse

Pale or blue coloring of skin

Dizziness or feeling faint

Shock or circulatory collapse

Anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction

The Most Common Food Allergens (More Than Just Nuts!)

While peanuts and tree nuts get a lot of attention, they’re not the only culprits. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)⁶, the 9 most common food allergens that cause 90% of all reactions in kids are milk, shellfish, eggs, fish, wheat, soy, sesame, tree nuts, and peanuts. Keeping these in mind can help families prevent exposure and stay safe.

What To Do if You Suspect a Food Allergy in Your Child

If you think your child may have a food allergy, it’s crucial to seek a professional diagnosis. An allergist specializes in pinpointing and managing allergies, offering tests like blood work, skin pricks, or oral food challenges. With the right diagnosis and guidance, parents can craft a plan that includes dietary adjustments, emergency protocols, and confidence in navigating everyday life.

Managing food allergies can be overwhelming, but with awareness and preparation, parents can feel more empowered in navigating their child’s food allergies. If you suspect your child or loved one has an undiagnosed food allergy, consider scheduling an appointment with an allergist to learn about testing, diagnosis, and potential treatment options that may help create a safer environment for your family.

REFERENCES ¹ (2023). [Unpublished raw data from a survey of U.S. caregivers of children with food allergies]. The Harris Poll on behalf of Genentech and Novartis. ² Gupta RS et al. “The Public Health Impact of Parent-Reported Childhood Food Allergies in the United States.” Pediatrics. 2018:142(6):e20181235. ³ Food Safety and Inspection Service. (n.d.). Food allergies - The big 9. U.S. Department of Agriculture. https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/food-safety-basics/food-allergies-big-9#:~:text=The%20eight%20leading%20causes%20of,listed%20on%20the%20food%20label. ⁴ Anvari et al. Clinical Reviews in Allergy and Immunology. 2019 57:244. ⁵American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. (n.d.). Food allergies. https://acaai.org/allergies/allergic-conditions/food/. ⁶ U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (n.d.). Food allergies. https://www.fda.gov/food/nutrition-food-labeling-and-critical-foods/food-allergies.

