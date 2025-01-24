It’s mid-January. The magic of the holidays wore off long ago. The sun still sets before 5 p.m. Getting little arms and legs into snow gear is no longer a battle you’re willing to fight every day. And, let’s be honest, you’re generally running low on cold-weather activities for your toddler.

And, before you say it, we know you’ve already been to the library. And the local children’s museum. Many, many times.

Thankfully, Kirah Johnson, parenting coach and mom of four is all too familiar with the stir-crazy feelings that come in the dead of winter. That’s why she shared her unique and affordable list of toddler-friendly winter activities to her instagram, @safetostruggle.

First on the list?

“One, car wash, no brainer,” she said.

Love where this is heading. Kids are happy and the car gets a good cleaning.

“Two,” Johnson continued. “Scheels, Bass Pro Shop, the mall, somewhere with an escalator. We're doing escalators.”

I have plenty of escalator-centered childhood memories. Can confirm, this is a solid pick.

“Three, I would move the car seats to a different spot in the car, and then go get some french fries and admire the view out your new window,” she said.

Now, I can see how this one might not land with every kid. But look, we’re getting creative here.

Next up, Johnson recommended perusing a pet store or visiting a local animal shelter, to play with furry friends (or view scaly and slimy ones from a polite distance).

Lastly, she suggested, “planes, trains and automobiles.”

“Is there an airport? Can you watch the planes take off? Is there a row boat that comes through your town? Is there free city transport and you can take a loop around your city? Is there a tractor supply store and you can go and sit on the lawn mowers?” she explained.

In the comments, viewers echoed Johnson’s tips, and added their own (definitely check them out for more ideas to have in your back pocket).

“Giirrllll you’re forget the fan favorite — IKEA!!” one user added.

“During Covid lockdown, I took my toddler to watch the demolition of the local mall. There were so many people there watching them knock down buildings 😂” another shared.

And, lest we forget, Johnson left her audience with a final evergreen tip.

“All else fails — I heard Grandma's home, and she really wants to see them.”