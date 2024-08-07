Traveling with kids can be stressful. And ending your kiddos off alone on a solo flight can be practically nauseating. Thankfully for one 10-year-old solo traveler, her seat buddy took her flight from a potentially nerve-wracking experience to slumber party levels of fun.

Adults often can lack patience with kids on airplanes, especially if they aren’t their own. But TikTok user Samantha Purnell had more than patience with her seat buddy Jazzy — she had a blast, calling the 10 year old a “seat buddy match made in heaven” in a TikTok posted in June.

In the video, Samantha and Jazzy watched The Parent Trap, played “Sephora” with Samantha’s makeup and even shared hard-boiled eggs packed by Jazzy’s mom (Samantha said that Jazzy “did not accept no for an answer” when it came to offering her one of the eggs).

Samantha even offered Jazzy some big sisterly advice.

“She’s gorgeous. I’m ugly,” said Jazzy.

“Don’t you ever say that! You’re stunning. Don’t ever, ever, ever, ever say that to yourself,” Samantha replied.

TikTok users melted at the pair’s heartwarming interaction.

“This is every little girl’s dream,” said Kirgang.

“She will remember this forever!!! You gave her a massive confidence boost at a really important stage in her life!!” said T.

“I hope her parents get to see this. I think they would not only be appreciative of you, but they’d be so proud of her,” said Paulina.

Luckily, the TikTok made it’s way to Jazzy’s family via her aunt, Bree Cruz.

“This is my niece and HER mom and I are very grateful for you! Jazzy was nervous to fly and you truly helped her so much!! Thanks for being there and being such an angel!! 😘😘😘🥰🥰” Bree commented.

The story doesn’t end there, to our delight. After getting in contact with Jazzy’s family, Samantha was able to give Jazzy — and her new slew of adoring fans — what they wanted. Nearly two months after their first plane ride together, Samantha and Jazzy’s family orchestrated a surprise reunion, which Samantha posted to TikTok.

“Today’s the day that we’re reuniting,” Samantha said. “It’s 6:40 in the morning and I’m on my way to pick her up. She thinks she’s going fishing with her dad, but in reality, I’m going to pick her up and we’re going to spend the entire day together, and she has no idea.”

In the TikTok, Jazzy runs out of the car straight into Samantha’s arms.

“I’m so happy!” she said, tears in her eyes.

TikTok users could not get enough of this precious reunion.

“Not me crying with Jazzy 😭 You have the sweetest soul! Have the best girls day!!” commented Alexis Maull.

“Omg!!! You are the best ... as a woman I feel that every little girl needs a girl bestie like you💞. These videos made my day,” said di2424.

The girls spent the rest of the day together, going to Starbucks per Jazzy’s request, and posting fit check and “get ready with me” TikToks on Samantha’s account.

Jazzy told her side of their BFF meet-cute in one TikTok.

“I felt really nervous. I started crying. I thought the plane was going to crash or something because the plane started shaking so much, and I said ‘Okay, I’m going to tell you my whole life story.’ And then then we just started talking and then we became best friends,” she explained.

“This has got to be the best duo on tiktok 💕💕💕💕 y’all are like sisters. Toooo cute!!!!” user SuzyQ0712 commented.

We can’t all have big sisters, but we’re so glad Jazzy found her perfect match.