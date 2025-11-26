Title: Chief Juggle Officer

Position Summary: Seeking a highly organized, adaptable, and proactive individual to serve as Chief Juggle Officer. This role requires the ability to manage and coordinate a wide array of responsibilities across multiple domains, ensuring seamless day-to-day operations and long-term planning for all involved parties, including the role holder. The ideal candidate will demonstrate exceptional time management, multitasking, and problem-solving capabilities in a dynamic environment. This role is accountable to a diverse group of stakeholders, including those with decision-making authority, emotional influence, and financial investment in various ongoing initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

Proactively plan, prioritize, and execute daily operational tasks while anticipating future needs

Provide logistical support and oversight across various functions and age groups, including children and elderly family members

Maintain and manage detailed schedules, appointments, and time-sensitive commitments

Oversee and personally manage daily duties such as:

Housekeeping and maintenance

Meal planning and preparation

Clothing and personal care organization

Transportation and calendar coordination

Respond promptly and effectively to schedule changes, unexpected tasks, or urgent needs

Ability to identify medical scenarios and tend to others’ needs at all hours

Serve as a central point of coordination between multiple internal “departments,” balancing competing priorities with discretion and care

Qualifications:

Proven ability to manage multiple responsibilities simultaneously in a fast-paced environment

Exceptional organizational and communication skills

Flexible and responsive to last-minute changes or emergent situations

Strong emotional intelligence, with the ability to support diverse needs across generations

Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and committed to maintaining a high standard of care and efficiency

Compensation and Benefits:

This is an unpaid role that must be performed in addition to other personal or professional obligations.

Vacation days are offered, however, the work will not stop and you will not rest.

Sick days are given, but there is no guarantee your colleagues and direct reports will respect you need to rest and recover.

This position offers unbound love, unlimited humor, and year over year results of progress, learning, and growth opportunities.

Maybe “juggling” makes it sound like a performance — lighthearted, whimsical, something that dazzles and then disappears. But what it really is, is leadership. It’s operations management. It’s logistics, crisis response, long-term strategy, and emotional intelligence — performed daily. The modern parent is not just keeping the household afloat; she’s managing a complex ecosystem where everyone’s needs, moods, schedules, and dreams and ambition must coexist in a delicate, ever-changing balance.

The truth is, the Chief Juggle Officer doesn’t need more advice about “self-care” or “finding balance.” She needs acknowledgment that what she does is labor — intellectual, emotional, and physical — and that this labor has real value. She needs systems that support her leadership instead of taking it for granted: workplaces that understand the invisible shift before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.; partners who share not just chores, but the mental load of anticipating them; communities that don’t equate burnout with devotion.

It’s time to stop treating the mental load as invisible labor and start naming it as leadership.

Let’s start giving the Chief Juggle Officers their due: recognition, redistribution, and respect to reflect that the invisible work of care isn’t a side job. It’s the foundation. And the people carrying it aren’t just juggling — they’re holding up the world.

Dana Haller is the founder and CEO of Ladher Holdings, a company that builds ventures, tools, and communities to help busy people—especially women—pursue both personal and professional goals without having to sacrifice one for the other. With over two decades of experience in media, most recently as a Vice President at NBCUniversal News Group, Dana understands the hidden, often unrecognized labor women carry every day. She founded the Juggle Economy™ to expose this reality and to drive change through solutions that make women’s full workload visible, valued, and supported.