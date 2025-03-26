Are You Fostering Curiosity In Your Child? An Expert Explains Why It’s Important

Curiosity is at the heart of childhood learning. Children are born with an innate sense of wonder and a desire to understand how things work. That’s why your preschooler probably asks endless “why” questions while exploring the world around them. It’s something we see every day — whether it’s your child asking, “Why is the sky blue?” or spending hours trying to figure out how a toy works.

Most parents can agree that we want nothing more than to help our kids grow, learn, and be as smart and prepared for the future as possible, but sometimes, knowing how to best support their development can feel overwhelming. Are we doing enough to encourage their natural curiosity and thirst for knowledge? Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer at The Goddard School, shares why fostering curiosity is key to young children’s learning and offers practical tips on how we, as parents, can create an environment that supports their sense of wonder and inquiry at home.

Why Curiosity Matters

Curiosity is a key driver of motivation, attention, and focus. “When children are encouraged to follow their curiosities, it instills a growth mindset, the notion that ‘I may not know yet, but I can find out,’” Dr. Loquasto explains. This mindset helps children become confident learners who actively seek knowledge rather than passively receive it.

The Goddard School knows the importance of fostering curiosity. That’s why, in August 2024, they introduced their exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning. This innovative curriculum is designed to nurture children’s innate curiosity, reinforcing their role as active participants in their education because “research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows,” says Dr. Loquasto.

Wonder of Learning reflects The Goddard School's 37 years of expertise in child-centered education. Developed by Goddard’s in-house education team led by Dr. Loquasto, the program includes insights from leading educators, researchers, and early childhood experts.

How Curiosity And Learning Intersect

Kids have an amazing ability to expand their knowledge when their curiosity is engaged willingly. As parents, we encourage this by learning alongside our kids about their favorite topics, from dinosaurs and unicorns to construction vehicles and outer space. Parents know that each child learns best when allowed to steer the ship.

The Wonder of Learning program at The Goddard School reflects this idea by prioritizing an inquiry-based learning approach, encouraging children to explore their interests, investigate new concepts, and ask thoughtful questions. Dr. Loquasto emphasizes that the program is intentionally designed to be flexible, allowing teachers to adapt their instruction to each child’s specific questions and curiosities. This approach fosters imagination and creates a wealth of learning opportunities tailored to every child’s needs.

How Parents Can Encourage Curiosity

A simple way to bring out your child’s curiosity is to notice what they’re interested in and ask them open-ended questions that encourage exploration. Dr. Loquasto recommends questions like “What do you think that is?” or “How does that work?” or “Why do you think that?” Open-ended questions require deeper thinking and allow children to develop their own ideas rather than simply repeating information they’ve heard before.

Parents can also flip the script when their kid asks a question. “Rather than give your child an immediate answer, turn it back on them,” Dr. Loquasto says. “For example, if your child asks, ‘What does snow feel like?’ rather than telling them, find a way to help them experience it. Look at photos, make observations, talk about how you could find out together.”

Parents should also model curiosity themselves. When faced with a tricky question, Dr. Loquasto recommends saying, “I don’t know yet, but let’s find out.” This reinforces the idea that learning is an ongoing process. “When you notice your child watching you, talk to them about what you are doing. Involve them,” says Dr. Loquasto. Simple activities like sorting laundry or pressing a doorbell can spark discussions about patterns, cause and effect, and everyday science. That’s why at The Goddard School, Wonder of Learning incorporates STEAM activities, including yoga, art, music, and outdoor play, embedding community, design thinking, communication, and critical thinking concepts.

Long-Term Benefits Of Inquiry-Based Learning

By embracing an inquiry-based approach, parents can help develop confident, capable learners who see themselves as active participants in their education. This foundation prepares children for academic success and instills a lifelong love of learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills essential for future challenges.

“If we can help develop them as learners, not passive recipients of information, we are preparing them for a lifetime of confidence in themselves and their ability to learn,” Dr. Loquasto emphasizes.