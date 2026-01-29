There’s no question that with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, our kids will have a very different career landscape to navigate when they head out in the “real world.” Unfortunately, many of the entry-level jobs we had or still have will be eliminated as AI continues to advance. So, what does that mean for our kids and their future career ambitions? One dad broke down a few buckets of careers that “will actually matter” in the future that we can nudge our kids into.

According to Andrew Tiu, the real divide for future kids in the workforce won't be about effort or getting good grades, as we grew up thinking. It'll be between those who guide AI and those who are forced to compete against it.

So, which careers will be on the “right side” of this new future?

Healthcare professionals

“We're talking doctors, nurses, specialists,” Tiu says.

“Artificial intelligence can help make a diagnosis, but it's not gonna be able to replace trust, ethics, and actual hands-on care. Healthcare will always need humans to make judgment calls where lives are at stake.”

Skilled tradespeople

AI cannot replace the work of electricians, HVAC professionals, or welders. “AI can automate software, but it can't wire a building or fix a grid or repair real-world systems,” according to Tiu.

“Skilled trades are facing massive shortages and rising pay, especially as infrastructure starts to modernize. These roles solve physical problems that AI can't touch.”

AI engineers and machine learning builders

While AI isn’t going anywhere, there will still need to be humans training and working on the programs AI is designed to do.

“AI won't be able to replace the people who built it unless the whole plot of Terminator comes to life,” Tiu joked.

“But these roles design, train, and control the systems that everyone else uses. And if our kids are lucky enough to grow up and get a job in this field, it'll be amazing because they're helping shape AI. If they're not competing against it, they'll be directing it.”

Cybersecurity and digital defense specialists

Tiu predicts that as AI gets more powerful, the [cyber] attacks get smarter and more frequent. Because of this, cybersecurity will need humans to help with digital defense.

“This is one of the fastest-growing and highest-paid fields that our kids might be stepping into because failure is extremely expensive here,” he says.

Entrepreneurs and business builders

This career bucket is one that will, inevitably, go hand in hand with AI.

Tiu begins, “Now, on its face, that doesn't sound like one that should be included here, because anyone who's an entrepreneur is just selling an online course, right? Invest in yourself. Here's the real deal, okay?”

“Artificial intelligence has dramatically lowered the cost of starting a business and will continue to do so. That means kids who skew more toward that creative side with good ideas, initiative, and leadership potential can build real products faster than ever. And they're building things that can solve problems that we probably don't even have. Kids who step into that entrepreneurial role aren't gonna compete with AI, right? They're just gonna use it as a multiplier.”

At the end of the day, Tiu believes that future workers who want to find a safe and lucrative career will be working with AI by either guiding it, leveraging it, or doing the work that AI cannot replace.

Several parents commented on the video with their own career ideas as well as fears for what the future looks like for our kids.

“I worry that our kids are being prepped for a future that doesn’t exist anymore. Hell, the future that we thought would exist doesn’t feel like it exists anymore,” one user said.

“What about lawyers?” one user asked while another questioned, “What about finance? You haven’t mentioned anything about it”

Several people also wondered if Tiu is underestimating the capabilities of artificial intelligence, implying that robots and rapidly growing tech could actually take over some of these career buckets that he mentioned in his video.

We might not know exactly what the future workforce looks like for our kids, but as parents, we should be privy to which careers are the hardest for AI to replace.