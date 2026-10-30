The Best Fragrance-Free Diapers Of 2026

Nobody warns you that having a baby means developing extremely strong opinions about diapers. Here’s one: Pampers AMORE is the fragrance-free diaper to buy in 2026. According to Pampers, it’s Skin Health Alliance-accredited and joins Swaddlers and Pure Protection (which has a vitamin-enriched liner) in the brand’s fragrance-free lineup.

Honestly, your baby’s butt has enough going on without an added scent. Here’s how to decode the labels and find the right fragrance-free diapers for your baby.

What “Fragrance-Free” Actually Means (and Why “Unscented” Isn’t the Same Thing)

You’d think unscented and fragrance-free would mean the same thing. Because, you know, words. But according to the American Academy of Dermatology, unscented products can still contain masking fragrances that cover up other smells. Fragrance-free products, on the other hand, are made without added fragrance.

If you’re shopping for unscented diapers for a child with sensitive or eczema-prone skin, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends fragrance-free over unscented.

How to Tell If Your Baby Needs a Fragrance-Free Switch

Is it the diaper? The wipes? (All very normal things to Google at 2 a.m.) If you’re searching for the best diapers for eczema-prone skin, start with fragrance-free, especially if you notice:

Redness that keeps coming back.

A rash that worsens after switching brands.

Eczema-prone skin.

New, unexplained irritation.

It’s not you (promise). If you’re unsure what’s in a product, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests erring on the side of fragrance-free. The good news is that it’s getting easier to find. Pampers launched AMORE in March 2026 and announced in June 2026 that all Swaddlers are now fragrance-free, a sign fragrance-free is quickly becoming the norm.

How We Picked

Whether you’re comparing hypoallergenic diapers in 2026 or shopping for fragrance-free diapers for newborns, we ranked these seven on five criteria:

Fragrance-free labeling

Hypoallergenic testing

Dye and chlorine status

Absorbency

Price per diaper

The Best Fragrance-Free Diapers of 2026, Ranked

Different babies (and budgets) call for different diapers. Prices listed are retailer prices at the time of writing and may vary.

1. Best Overall: Pampers AMORE

If you’re changing what feels like 47 diapers a day, you might as well feel good about what’s in them.

Who it’s for: Parents who want a premium fragrance-free diaper with independent skin-safety accreditation.

Parents who want a premium fragrance-free diaper with independent skin-safety accreditation. Skin testing: According to Pampers, AMORE is clinically proven hypoallergenic, Skin Health Alliance-accredited, and third-party tested against 1,000+ chemicals.

According to Pampers, AMORE is clinically proven hypoallergenic, Skin Health Alliance-accredited, and third-party tested against 1,000+ chemicals. Materials: Made without fragrance, parabens, elemental chlorine, or latex, per Pampers. Available in sizes Newborn through 7.

Made without fragrance, parabens, elemental chlorine, or latex, per Pampers. Available in sizes Newborn through 7. Price: About $0.35 per diaper (198-count Size 1, Target).

2. Best for Newborns and Hospital Use: Pampers Swaddlers

If you left L&D with a suspicious number of tiny diapers in your bag (no judgment, I absolutely cleaned out the bassinet drawer), you’ve met Swaddlers.

Who it’s for: Parents who want the hospital-standard diaper, minus the scent.

Parents who want the hospital-standard diaper, minus the scent. Skin and materials: According to Pampers, Swaddlers are the #1 choice of U.S. hospitals. They began going fragrance-free in December 2025 and are hypoallergenic and Skin Health Alliance-accredited.

According to Pampers, Swaddlers are the #1 choice of U.S. hospitals. They began going fragrance-free in December 2025 and are hypoallergenic and Skin Health Alliance-accredited. Newborn features: Pampers says a wetness indicator and KeepDry liner take some of the guesswork out of those first changes, and sizes 1 and up add a Blowout Barrier.

Pampers says a wetness indicator and KeepDry liner take some of the guesswork out of those first changes, and sizes 1 and up add a Blowout Barrier. Price: About $0.25 per diaper (198-count Size 1, Walmart).

3. For Eczema-Prone Skin: Coterie The Diaper

If your baby’s skin reacts to absolutely everything, this one keeps things simple.

Who it’s for: Babies with eczema-prone or particularly sensitive skin.

Babies with eczema-prone or particularly sensitive skin. Skin testing: According to Coterie, materials touching baby’s skin are dermatologist-tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic, with no added fragrance.

According to Coterie, materials touching baby’s skin are dermatologist-tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic, with no added fragrance. Price: About $0.48 per diaper ($95 monthly subscription, 198 Size 1).

4. For Preemies: Huggies Little Snugglers

Even newborn diapers can swallow a preemie whole.

Who it’s for: Premature babies up to 6 pounds.

Premature babies up to 6 pounds. Materials: According to Huggies, Little Snugglers are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and made without parabens or lotions.

According to Huggies, Little Snugglers are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and made without parabens or lotions. Price: About $0.33 per diaper (30-count preemie pack, Target).

5. Budget-Friendly Option: Huggies Snug & Dry

Babies go through an absolutely offensive number of diapers.

Who it’s for: Families who want to go fragrance-free without the premium price tag.

Families who want to go fragrance-free without the premium price tag. Materials: According to Huggies, Snug & Dry is hypoallergenic and made without fragrance, parabens, or elemental chlorine.

According to Huggies, Snug & Dry is hypoallergenic and made without fragrance, parabens, or elemental chlorine. Price: About $0.20 per diaper (128-count Size 1, Walmart).

6. For Buying in Bulk: Millie Moon Luxury Diapers

Raise your hand if you reorder diapers approximately 12 minutes after the last box arrives.

Who it’s for: Families who want to stock up without a subscription.

Families who want to stock up without a subscription. Materials: According to Millie Moon, its diapers are fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and made without lotions or latex.

According to Millie Moon, its diapers are fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and made without lotions or latex. Price: About $0.23 per diaper (176-count Size 1, Target), nearly 20% less than the 32-count pack.

7. Dye-Free Option: DYPER Diapers

Turns out, a diaper doesn’t need woodland creatures printed on it to do its job.

Who it’s for: Families who want to skip added dyes and fragrance.

Families who want to skip added dyes and fragrance. Materials: According to DYPER, its diapers are made without added dyes, fragrance, lotions, parabens, or chlorine bleaching.

According to DYPER, its diapers are made without added dyes, fragrance, lotions, parabens, or chlorine bleaching. Price: About $0.54 per diaper ($117 monthly box, 216 Size 1).

Fragrance-Free vs. Dye-Free vs. Hypoallergenic: What to Prioritize If Your Baby Is Prone to Irritation

When your baby’s butt is angry, here’s what matters:

Fragrance-free: No added fragrance. Start here.

No added fragrance. Start here. Dye-free: No added dyes. If you’re shopping for dye-free diapers for babies, check the materials list.

No added dyes. If you’re shopping for dye-free diapers for babies, check the materials list. Hypoallergenic: There’s no official standard, so look for specific skin-testing claims.

If a rash persists or worsens, check with your pediatrician or a pediatric dermatologist.

FAQ

What’s the best fragrance-free diaper of 2026 for sensitive newborn skin?

Pampers AMORE, our top pick. According to Pampers, it’s fragrance-free, clinically proven hypoallergenic, Skin Health Alliance-accredited, and third-party tested against 1,000+ chemicals. Pampers Swaddlers, our newborn pick and the diaper your baby likely wore in the hospital, is now fragrance-free across the full line, according to Pampers.

Should I get a fragrance-free or scented diaper if my baby gets redness easily?

Fragrance-free. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends fragrance-free products for children with eczema-prone skin. If redness persists or worsens, check with your pediatrician or a pediatric dermatologist.

What’s the best fragrance-free diaper for a baby with eczema-prone skin?

Pampers AMORE, our top pick overall, is a strong place to start. According to Pampers, it’s fragrance-free, clinically proven hypoallergenic, and Skin Health Alliance-accredited. Coterie The Diaper, which we ranked for eczema-prone skin, is another option. Coterie says its materials are dermatologist-tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic. Pampers AMORE is also clinically proven hypoallergenic, according to Pampers. If irritation continues, talk to your pediatrician or a pediatric dermatologist.

Is unscented the same as fragrance-free?

Nope. Unscented products can still contain masking fragrances. Fragrance-free means no fragrance was added.

What’s the best-value unscented diaper for everyday use on a budget?

Pampers Swaddlers, at about $0.25 per diaper at the time of writing, is our everyday value pick. According to Pampers, it’s fragrance-free (not just unscented), hypoallergenic, and accredited by the Skin Health Alliance. If you’re watching every penny, Huggies Snug & Dry is another low-cost fragrance-free option at about $0.20 per diaper.

What fragrance-free diaper do nurses recommend for newborns in the hospital?

According to Pampers, Swaddlers are the #1 choice of U.S. hospitals, and the full line is now fragrance-free.