If you're a parent or soon-to-be one, you've undoubtedly heard of RSV. But if you're anything like me, you may still be a little fuzzy about what it really is, perhaps even filing it away in your brain as "just a bad cold." And for older kids and adults, that's often true. For babies, though, it can be a very different (and more serious) story.

The season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is common and extremely contagious, generally runs from fall to spring in the U.S. In other words, now is a great time to get informed. Scary Mommy spoke to board-certified pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin, who has partnered with Sanofi on its RSV awareness campaign, about why RSV is a big deal for infants and the warning signs every parent should know.

Why RSV Is More Serious for Babies

“In older individuals, it can look like what I’d describe as a really bad head cold,” Dr. Amin says. But for some, RSV can affect the lungs and breathing passages. This is true for people with underlying conditions like asthma, and it’s especially true with babies.

The virus causes significant inflammation in the airways, particularly in the lower airways. That can lead to conditions like bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs) or pneumonia in young babies and children.

The really tricky part: There’s no reliable way to know which babies will get seriously sick. “It’s hard to predict, unfortunately, which babies may develop the serious symptoms,” Amin explains.

“Healthy and Full-Term” Doesn’t Mean Off the Hook

Before speaking with Amin, I was shocked to learn that two out of three babies get RSV by the time they turn one, and it’s a leading cause of hospitalization for babies under one. And of those babies who are hospitalized, more than 75% are healthy, with no preexisting conditions.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that every baby who gets RSV ends up in the hospital. But what it does mean is that parents who have healthy babies shouldn’t assume they’re in the clear.

“I don’t want parents to think, My baby was full-term and healthy, so RSV isn’t something I need to think about,” Amin says. “We just don’t know which baby is healthy enough or strong enough to be left unprotected.”

Antibody vs. Vaccine: What’s the Difference?

So, what’s a mom supposed to do? Well, one prevention option is Beyfortus, a monoclonal antibody for infants. It’s important to understand, though, that Beyfortus is not a vaccine, but a preventative antibody. “A vaccine teaches your immune system to make its own antibodies,” Amin explains. "With Beyfortus, we're giving the baby the antibodies directly."

Still not sure what that means? Fair. Essentially, it means your babe is getting protection during those early months when they're most vulnerable to falling seriously ill from RSV. Amin says Beyfortus is administered as a single dose, with no boosters, and it can cover babies for five to six months of an RSV season.

Amin is clear that Beyfortus won’t keep a baby from getting RSV. The goal is to reduce the risk of lower respiratory infections like bronchiolitis and pneumonia... and the hospitalizations and doctor visits that come with them.

When to Bring It Up (& Where)

In short: before RSV season, with a trusted pediatrician.

If you’re pregnant heading into RSV season, go ahead and talk to your OB-GYN about options. Then, once your baby arrives, Beyfortus can be given as early as the newborn period and is recommended for babies under eight months.

Her big TL;DR takeaway: Talk to your own child’s doctor about what’s right for your baby. Not sure what to say? Amin has a script for that: “I’ve heard about Beyfortus and RSV. When is my child eligible to get it, and what are your thoughts?”

Signs It’s Time to Call the Doctor

The trouble with RSV is that, for many babies, it does initially present like a bad cold. And if your baby has a stuffy nose but is feeding well, has a fever that comes down with medication, and can be soothed, you’re likely in ride-it-out territory.

Amin’s red flags fall into three buckets:

Difficulty breathing : This is the big one, because it means the virus may be affecting the lower airways. Keep an eye out for: nostrils flaring in and out rapidly, sucking in at the base of the neck, just above the sternum, fast breathing with the ribs visibly tugging in and out, and/or noisy breathing.

: This is the big one, because it means the virus may be affecting the lower airways. Keep an eye out for: nostrils flaring in and out rapidly, sucking in at the base of the neck, just above the sternum, fast breathing with the ribs visibly tugging in and out, and/or noisy breathing. Signs of dehydration : Is your baby still making wet diapers? Taking breast milk, formula, or other fluids if they’re older?

: Is your baby still making wet diapers? Taking breast milk, formula, or other fluids if they’re older? A persistent fever with an inconsolable baby: “Fever alone isn’t an emergency,” Amin says. But if you’ve given a fever reducer and your baby is still super cranky, can’t be calmed, and the fever is proving to be stubborn, it’s time to get them checked.

Habits That May Help

When it comes to which everyday habits actually help and which are overkill, Amin advises you to stick with the fundamentals:

Prioritize sleep , which is when their immune system rests and repairs.

, which is when their immune system rests and repairs. Wash hands , especially before meals. And this goes for everyone in the house! You can’t stop a baby from sticking every toy in their mouth, but you can control the basics.

, especially before meals. And this goes for everyone in the house! You can’t stop a baby from sticking every toy in their mouth, but you can control the basics. Focus on nutrition. That means breast milk or formula for infants, and a varied diet once they start solids.

Is there anything Amin considers overkill? Yes: supplements you haven’t discussed with your pediatrician. “There’s not a lot of research we have on any supplements,” she cautions. If your pediatrician suspects your baby has a deficiency of some sort, let’s say iron or Vitamin D in a very picky toddler, they can test levels and recommend supplements from there. Otherwise, skip the expensive, unstudied (and potentially unsafe) stuff.

If your baby does get sick, Amin says don’t be too hard on yourself. “Germs happen. Healing happens.” Instead of guilt-spiraling, try to focus on the next 24 hours. “Our goal is to be that steady leader so we can take our child through that illness.”

How to Make Sense of It All

Immunization guidance can feel really confusing, especially right now. So Amin's suggestion is to make your face-time with your pediatrician count.

Between birth and 15 months, you'll have many well visits and vaccine conversations. Come prepared with a written list of questions about which immunizations your baby is due for, whether your child is a good candidate, and possible side effects.

Like any medication, Beyfortus has potential side effects, and it isn’t given to babies who’ve had a prior complication, like an allergic reaction, with it. Which is why those are exactly the conversations to have in the exam room.

And for the questions that will inevitably pop up in your head when you’re doomscrolling at 2 a.m., skip the Reddit rabbit holes. Amin instead encourages parents to follow accounts that are evidence-based and experience-based: pediatricians, reputable public health experts, and clinicians who have actually treated RSV.