What was surely meant to be a “funny” video shared on the internet of some quirky family dynamics has descended into a much deeper conversation after going viral. In the video, which now has almost half a million views on TikTok, two young daughters appear hurt and frustrated after learning that their brother had eaten every single Little Debbie Swiss Roll in the house, leaving none for his sisters.

In the video, the two girls confront their parents.

“I didn’t have one, and he ate all three [boxes],” one daughter yells.

“Did you get any?” the mom asks the other daughter.

“NO!” she yells before throwing the box down.

The parents seem amused at their daughters’ frustrations instead of being equally appalled at the fact that their son ate every single snack cake, leaving none for the rest of the family.

To make matters worse, the OP captioned the video, “12 year old Swiss Roll king.”

King...*cringe*

The comment section did not go the way the OP probably thought, with thousands of TikTok users calling out the son’s behavior.

“Let me guess.. he didn’t get in trouble,” one user wrote.

“I bet my next 10 paychecks that Owen didn’t get in trouble,” another user echoed.

“I’m going to be so honest, this WILL affect how they eat food in the future, and the boy needs to face consequences for this. Growing up in a house where the boys literally ate everything, and i never got anything, it was the worst, like actually it was traumatic never getting food i wanted, and having to eat fast so i can enjoy seconds just because i never got any. SET BOUNDARIES WITH FOOD NOW !!! It’s not funny and it’s not a joke,” another recalled.

“Another example of boys being allowed to do whatever the hell they want and being able to eat, whatever they want while the girls are probably getting raised with more discipline and more rules. There’s no way this is the first time this has happened,” another said.

Another commented, “Those little girls as so frustrated. The one in the nightgown walked off because she already knows ya'll aren't going to do anything to the ‘Swiss roll king.’”

“3 boxes of Swiss rolls is crazy work, and it’s ever crazier that he didn’t even consider anyone else in the house would like one,” another said.

Men weaponizing food has been a topic of conversation lately on social media, led by The Professor Bae, who made a TikTok video explaining how men use food as a tool for power.

"I don't want no man in my house eating up all the food, either. When I prepare food to last me a couple of days, I have peace knowing that when I go in my refrigerator, the food is in there because there is no man in my house eating up the food," she says in the video.

"And I'm talking about a grown, able-bodied man that's able to buy groceries, prepare groceries, cook food, and feed himself. Men will weaponize food against women. They will purposely see you cooking and prepping meals and eat it all within a couple of hours just to see you have to go back to the store to get groceries and stand in the kitchen and cook."

"A lot of these men don't like for women to not be in the kitchen and have a couple of days off. A lot of men don't like to see women resting. They like to see you performing labor. And they will weaponize food against you just to see you do that. Men know exactly what they're doing when they do this. And that's why I don't want no man living in my house," she says.

While Owen might not realize that he’s even doing this, his parents sure are enabling this behavior that will soon turn into something bigger if not nipped in the bud now.

It’s a little about Swiss Rolls, right? Just blatantly speeding through a meal at home that mom and dad provided with zero consideration. But it’s more about how this 12-year-old kid should know better than to eat three boxes of snack cakes without considering if anyone else in the family would maybe like one, and his parents seemingly dishing out zero consequences to the Swiss Roll King.