Kids are messy. Granted, I knew this going into parenthood, but I never realized how bad it could get. When my daughter — who’s currently five — was first trying out solids, it was an emotional rollercoaster. Among my countless feeding-related worries, I wondered if any of the spaghetti strands that were haphazardly piled on her high chair were actually getting into her mouth since the floor was telling me another story.

Babies are also — and believe me when I say that I mean this with nothing but love in my heart — a complete money suck. Formula is pricey and diapers are hard on the wallet, too. So when your child throws perfectly good food on the floor, it’s almost a personal insult. “What did I do to deserve this?” you might think. You also might be quietly wondering if the floor pasta is salvageable. (It’s not. Don’t even try.)

Of course, one of the coolest products managed to hit the U.S. right after my daughter graduated from her high chair. I figured it’s best to share this knowledge with other struggling parents rather than hold a personal grudge over how it was “so much harder in my day.” Meet the Highchair Catchy, the brilliant contraption that fits right on your baby’s high chair.

Wait, what’s Catchy?

Glad you asked. Catchy is a food-saving (and mood-saving) device that you can attach to your child’s high chair. Not only is it sturdy enough to save those spaghetti strands, but it can also help catch plates, children’s cutlery, or anything else your baby chooses to absentmindedly drop on the floor. You might have actually seen it on TikTok, where it went viral with over 1.6 million views.

But, here’s the best part of all — the food saved by your Catchy can be reused. Since it didn’t hit the floor, it’s still safe to eat. Parents everywhere, rejoice!

The Catchy is also good for liquids. That means no more slipping hazards or stained carpets. Consider Catchy your personal dining assistant. With it, you might even get to enjoy your own dinner for once. (I know, it’s been a long time since you ate dinner at the temperature it was intended to be served).

Does the high chair featured above look familiar? If so, congratulations — it’s the IKEA Antilop, and it’s known for being one of the least expensive (at only $25!) but easiest-to-clean high chairs around. Not only was it a hit in our house, but it’s one of the best high chairs for the Catchy.

Aside from the Antilop, this version also fits the following popular models:

Target Snacka Highchair

Snacka Highchair ALDI Mamia

Mamia Kmart Anko Prandium High Low

Anko Prandium High Low 4BABY Flat Fold High Chair

Flat Fold High Chair Baby Solutions Quadro High Chair

Quadro High Chair Big W Childcare Uno High Chair

Childcare Uno High Chair Mother’s Choice Breeze High Chair

If the Stokke Tripp Trapp high chair is currently in your home, don’t worry — there’s a Catchy that’s made especially for that model. Much like the Antilop, the Tripp Trapp is known to be pretty easy to clean. Add this specialty Catchy into the mix, and you’ll barely have any additional work to do once mealtime is over.

Know who might not be fond of the Catchy? Your pets. But if you have a dog or cat that’s been sneaking more human food than you feel comfortable with since your baby arrived, the Catchy is a great way to solve both problems at once.

Is the Catchy safe?

After having a baby, suddenly you might find yourself more interested in the types of plastics and materials used in their gear. But you’ll be glad to know that Catchy was created with food (and toddler) safety in mind. It’s made from nontoxic, BPA-free, PVC-free, and food-safe material. You can literally take the food from your Catchy and put it right back on your baby’s plate. Or, eat it yourself. No judgment, no matter what.

The Catchy might even make you realize how much food is potentially wasted every day. And, for whatever you don’t save, it has a convenient shape that makes it easy to dispose of those leftovers and start fresh. This patience-saving miracle device is waterproof and doesn’t even need to be removed when it’s time to clean.

Take it from me — parents need as much peace as they can get, especially in that first year or two. This will give you a bunch of extra time (and a cleaner floor) — and, it may even wind up cutting down on food costs down the line, especially if your baby really loves to play with their food.

If you’re not convinced, just check out the reviews from countless parents who swear by this thing.

“Game changer!!” wrote one particularly enthusiastic parent. “The high chair [Catchy] was the must-have baby item I didn’t know I needed! Purchased for my second baby and only wish I had something like this for my first. It catches all the food and mess and is so easy to just wipe over and be done. Love this product so much. Such a great idea!”

“Best baby purchase we’ve made,” another parent noted. “To say it has revolutionized dinner time would be an understatement. Get one for yourself – your back and your sanity will thank me later.”

One of the best things about the Catchy is that it’s a gift parents-to-be may not know they’ll need. That means it’s also perfect if you want to go off-registry for a friend or family member who’s expecting.

As other parents have noted, it’s the item they wish they discovered before their firstborns arrived. And, as I mentioned before, I’m also immensely envious of the parents who knew about the Catchy before I did. (It’s okay. I’ll survive.) Even checking out the gallery of images will prove how necessary this contraption is.

Catchy may also help your baby eat more

Yep, you heard right. Since it doubles as a baby footrest, your kiddo can be more comfortable while in their chair. And, according to the founders, Catchy, Rachel and Brad Cohen, babies often have a better time eating when their feet aren’t dangling in the air. It makes sense when you think about it from that perspective.

Rachel admitted that the idea was based on an experience with their own daughter, Maya. “We were on our hands and knees cleaning the floor constantly, stressing to get stains out of carpets and at our wits’ end,” she says on the brand’s page. “I was beginning to dread mealtimes.” You’re not alone, Rachel.

Catchy became a real game-changer, especially because it’s best not to punish your child for playing with their food; It’s how they learn more about it and feel comfortable with it. “I can let my daughter explore her food with all her senses and develop positive associations with mealtimes, without stressing about the mess!” Rachel said.

Love the Catchy and want more? Well, you’re in luck.

The founders of this life-changing high chair upgrade have also made a ton of great bibs, bowls, and utensils that parents can feel good about.

A Silicone Bib That Catches Food

Consider this to be like a mini-Catchy in its own way. Protect your child’s shirt and dinner simultaneously with this silicone bib that you can buy in three colors. It’s recommended for kiddos anywhere between three months and three years old.

A Bowl That Suctions To Table To Prevent It From Getting Knocked Over

Once you try out this silicone suction bowl, you’ll never go back. This set adheres perfectly to the surface of your high chair and will help your child eat with ease. Its rounded sides will assure you that your baby will be able to access everything. (That said, while this product is genius, it sadly won’t ensure your child will like everything you put inside.)

Cutlery That Is Easy For Your Little One To Hold

And finally, Catchy also makes cutlery for your toddler that’s easy for them to handle — and as an added bonus, they’re dishwasher safe and easy to travel with. With a duck, car, and elephant design at the bottom, they’re bound to be more entertaining to your child than the meal in front of them. Hopefully.