A dad of seven recently shared something on Threads that might change your entire summer with your kids. It might be time to throw away the “epic” summer bucket list pressure and opt for something way more doable (but just as memorable).

His whole argument? The best summer memories don't come from elaborate plans. They come from repeatable anchors — simple acts, attainable adventures, and moments that build anticipation. He calls it the Summer Memory Map.

“I heard a dad of 7 explain how he thinks about summer with kids. And I need you to hear this: The best summer memories usually come from repeatable anchors, not elaborate plans,” Threads user Dylan (@parentingwithsystems) began in his now-viral Thread post where he credits another “dad of seven” who gave him this advice.

Threads

1. One tiny weekly ritual

“This should be small enough to survive a tired week. Think: Friday pancakes, Sunday evening walk, library morning, backyard popsicles, post-dinner bike ride, porch ice cream, movie night with blankets, Saturday donuts in pajamas. If it requires matching outfits, a reservation, or the emotional stamina of a camp counselor on espresso, it is too big,” he wrote.

The point is this ritual is something the family can actually do on a random Friday when everyone is depleted from a long week.

2. One monthly “fandango”

“A fandango is not a vacation,” he explains. “It is not core memory Olympics.”

A “monthly fandango” is rather a “slightly bigger” activity or event on the calendar that gives the month some shape. He gives examples such as a trip to the creek, backyard camping, a cousin sleepover, a minor league baseball game, a picnic dinner at the park, an ice cream crawl, or a museum morning.

“The goal is not impressive. The goal is anticipatable. Kids like having something to look forward to,” he explains.

3. One kid-led choice

“A lot of summer plans are made around kids without being made with kids. We pick the camp, the weekend plan, the dinner, the activity, the route, the timing, and the rules. Then we wonder why they act like tiny disgruntled board members with no voting rights. They do not need to run the house. They do need a little ownership,” he continues.

Within reason, let your kids take the lead and suggest something fun for the family. Usually, they just want to go for ice cream or bring a pizza to the pool.

4. One no-phone memory moment

We could all use this last pillar. Just a simple detox from our screens can do a world of good. The OP makes it clear that phones are useful (they have the photos, the grocery list, the camp pickup address). However, as the OP notes, “some moments need to be lived before they're documented.”

The setup for this is a ten-minute family conversation, four questions:

What's our weekly ritual?

What's our fandango this month?

What choice can the kids own?

What moment stays phone-free?

“Write the answers somewhere visible, because the plan has to exist outside one parent's brain before it can actually become part of family life,” he notes.

Kids don't need a perfect summer. They just need a couple of fun things to look forward to with people they love. It really is that simple.