Chores are one of those parenting things that differ from home to home — and even from kid to kid in some families. In my own house with three kids, some months I’m really on top of the kids doing their chores (age-appropriate ones, of course) each day and marking them on our calendar, and then some months, I get really lax and suddenly forget that they should be able to unload the dishwasher or help me put clothes away.

But I do think all kids should have some responsibilities in the home. Every kid should realize that they have to work as a team in a household or family, and that picking up their own toys or starting the dishwasher is all part of that teamwork.

One parent on Reddit feels the same way, sharing that their almost-9-year-old has a few chores they do each week to earn their allowance. These include picking up dog poop in the yard, unloading the dishwasher, keeping her room clean, and bringing in the trash cans. All age-appropriate, fairly easy chores in my opinion.

But the original poster (OP) shared that, according to their kid, she’s the only one who has chores in her entire school. Not just the only 3rd grader, but the only kid.

“She tells me she is the only kid in her whole school (like 400+ kids) that has chores. I doubt her data is that complete, *however* when I talk about chores with other parents, they always say stuff like, ‘Oh, I guess I should give my kids chores,’” OP wrote. “Please, for the sake of humanity, restore my faith that at least some portion of kids have chores. She gets a new one for her birthday every year (among tons of actual presents, don’t be weird), but honestly WTF?”

WTF indeed.

I will play “reasonable voice lady” here and put in my two cents that the parents who say, “Oh, I probably should give my kids chores,” are probably a lot like me — and realize when their kids are 8/9/10 that they need to start being more responsible. From there, it becomes a slow approach of, “Hey, let me show you how to unload the dishwasher,” and “Let’s start spending Sunday mornings cleaning our rooms,” rather than a whole chore chart shoved onto the kitchen the minute they enter kindergarten.

Just because your kid is the only one with set chores each week doesn’t mean you’re the only parent teaching responsibility — everybody’s choices can vary.

But overall, Reddit understood the assignment and reminded OP they are definitely not alone.

“I used to say this stuff all the time as a child to get my parents to cave. Good for holding her to responsibility. She will become a hard worker with less entitlement. Don’t compare yourself to other families unless something isn’t working!” one commenter wrote.

“My kids get their first chores at about 2 to 3, they pick up toys and match socks. I think chores are a totally normal thing,” another parent added.

It’s also helpful to remember that what one family calls chores may not be seen that way by other families. My own kids have things they are responsible for, but I don’t know if we’ve ever actually used the term “chore” to describe it. It’s more like, “Who’s going to feed the dog?” and “It’s time to put the clothes away!” to get them to do something.

“I don’t even treat it as chores, being helpful is just part of being the family, and it starts as soon as a kid can walk,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “My kids help a ton around the house every day, but we don’t call it ‘chores.’ And we also don’t give allowance. It’s just the expectation that everyone helps to maintain the home.”

And my favorite: “We use the term ‘responsibilities’ instead of chores! It’s helped our son understand the concept as opposed to ‘I have chores but my friends don’t WTF.’”

Because, above all, having kids help out with things like house cleaning and laundry and maintaining a yard helps them become adults who aren’t totally blindsided by their first dirty toilet in college. The point isn’t giving them “chores” because they’re a kid who needs to learn how to be responsible; the point is to raise fully functioning humans who know the basics of keeping a home, caring for themselves, and maintaining good hygiene.

“My kids say the same. I always tell them the same thing — ‘I didn’t have chores as a child, and I was completely unprepared for living on my own because of it. I won’t do that same disservice to you guys.’ Eventually, they will appreciate that I’ve taught them to contribute early,” one Redditor wrote.

“I refuse to let my kids be the ‘adults’ who don’t know how to clean a bathroom, cook, or do laundry or ‘handle basic hygiene of the space around me and keep myself alive,’” another added. “My kids do chores. They’re 7, 5, and 3. And it’s not ‘helping out Mommy’ either, it’s ‘everyone works together to keep the house nice.’”

“Yup. My husband was never made to do chores or really anything, and he didn’t know how to cook or clean. He even, to this day, still asks me how to clean certain things and Googles a lot. It’s frustrating. You’re doing the right thing, OP,” another wrote.

Whether you have a big fancy chore chart with stickers and specific responsibilities or just do a rally cry of, “SOMEONE COME PUT THE GROCERIES AWAY,” as long as your kids know the basics of taking care of themselves and their space, they’ll come out fine on the other end.

Even if they’re sure they’re the only 7th-grader folding laundry.