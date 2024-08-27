One mom has found a unique but practical way of assigning her kids their chores for the school season — dress up for a fancy night-before-school dinner and announce everyone’s special chores for the year. How can we join this family?

TikTok mom and content creator, Sharon, set up her camera for the dinner, displaying her fancy and hilarious outfit for the evening featuring pearls and a scarf. She then goes around the table, assigning age-appropriate chores to each of her six (yes six!) kids. And yes, she includes herself and her husband in the fun.

“Every year, the day before school starts we announce what 2 chores each child will have for the whole. This year we announced it at our FANCY-night-before-school feast. FANCY costumes and FANCY china were required,” she wrote in text overlay on the video.

“We’ve been doing this for 5 to 6 years now, and it works so well! This year, we’re trying out changing chores every six months instead of every year.”

“First, dad is once again going to be in charge of the upstairs bathroom. Everybody say thank you dad,” she begins.

“Thank you dad,” the kids say in unison.

“Mom, this year is taking on craft room responsibilities,” she announces next.

“Thanks mom,” the kids reply.

As for the kids, her 14-year-old is up first.

“She's got a new one. She's gonna hate it,” Sharon says with a smile. “Your chore this year is the porch. And when it snows, you have to shovel off the sidewalk and a pathway down to the road!”

The family applauds.

“Hey, you also have the living room. It doesn’t snow every day!” she jokes.

Her 12-year-old is up next.

“You are entering seventh grade this year. You are the oldest in your school, which is pretty cool. In the next six months, you will be doing trash on the downstairs bathroom. Also, you guys need to start using the bathroom downstairs. You are also in charge of any redecorating that you would like to do. I will give you a budget and the two of you need to figure out how to redecorate the bathroom,” she says to her two oldest.

Her eleven-year-old is in charge of the dishwasher and cleaning up the hallways, which was their job last year too “because you were so terrible at it this year,” Sharon joked.

“You are forced to do it for another six months.”

Her nine-year-old’s chore for the next six months will be to clean up the TV room while her eight-year-old will be in charge of clearing and setting the table in the morning and the evening.

“You will be great at it. You will be my helper. It will be amazing. That means you have to do it tonight,” she tells them. “And you have a floater chore, which means I will have a chore every day that I'm like, I need you to do this for me real quick. And that's your chore every day. So it's kind of fun that you get that chore because it changes every day, which is cool. And not like nobody else's. Yeah, maybe some days you won't.”

Last up: her Kindergartener.

“You are in charge of the entryway this year, and you will be assisting mom with the craft room!”

“Okay, how's everybody feel about the chore?” she asks her family before they all erupt in a round of applause.

In her caption, Sharon elaborated on her video with some more context including that having such a big family wasn’t exactly in her life plans, but sh*t happens!

“Remember that I was never supposed to have this many kids. 😅 I’m not very good at it but we make it work and i really feel like I’m hitting my stride at figuring out how to make it work best for all of us….” she wrote.

“At least the house upkeep part 😂. We’ve now done this tradition of a nice feast and chore announcement for half a decade and it’s a family favorite. Wearing fancy costumes was a hit and we’ll be adding that on for years to come. We had a fancy ninja, ninja, pirate and fairy as well which added to the magic and choas. It really ianpure chaos most the time but its also so much fun. I didnt plan or want 6 kids but here we are, making it awesome as best we can. ❤️”

Sharon might think she’s “not very good” at having such a big family, but I definitely have to beg to differ! She looks like she’s knocking it out of the park!