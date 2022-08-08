Andrew Grant-Thomas, Co-Founder of Embrace Race

Andrew Grant-Thomas is the Co-Founder of Embrace Race, an organization of parents, teachers, experts, and other caring adults who support each other to meet the challenges that race poses to our children, families, and communities at large. In Grant-Thomas’ own words: "My main commitment is to promoting racial and social justice. I want to support work that engages problems that really matter, where success will make a meaningful difference for real people and communities — not 100 years from now, but in my lifetime and the lifetimes of my two young daughters."