Katelyn Williams is a licensed and nationally certified School Counselor and a Mental Health Advocate, born and raised in Winston-Salem, NC. She has a passion for breaking down the stigma around mental health and parent education, with a focus on ethnically diverse individuals and individuals of faith. In her role as parent educator, Katelyn works to empower parents to confidently care for and support their children’s development. She is also a Weldon Pro; Weldon is a digital platform that provides parents with personalized and evidence-backed parenting advice from best-in-class child development experts.
Andrew Grant-Thomas is the Co-Founder of Embrace Race, an organization of parents, teachers, experts, and other caring adults who support each other to meet the challenges that race poses to our children, families, and communities at large. In Grant-Thomas’ own words: "My main commitment is to promoting racial and social justice. I want to support work that engages problems that really matter, where success will make a meaningful difference for real people and communities — not 100 years from now, but in my lifetime and the lifetimes of my two young daughters."