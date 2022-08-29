Finally! The Vitamins You Don’t Have To Bribe Your Kids To Take

One search for “picky eaters” and you will instantly get over nine million hits with sometimes helpful, sometimes shame-based “tips” to get children of all ages to put a piece of broccoli in their mouth without re-enacting a dramatic death at the dinner table.

But let’s face it — kids don’t always get all of the vitamins they need from the food they eat, and to add insult to injury they’ll often turn their little noses up even at gummy vitamins if they aren’t the “right” taste, shape, color, or consistency (true story: I once had to offer my 4-year-old a chocolate chip chaser to get him to take a supplement — not my finest hour). That’s why we love OLLY vitamins, which are crafted by foodies, driven by science, and designed to please even the pickiest palates — no bribes required. Here are five reasons we’re making OLLY a daily part of our family routine this fall:

1. They Pack Major Nutrients Into A Bite-Sized Serving

OLLY’s Kids Multi + Probiotic is a one-stop nutrient shop, providing kids of all ages with the essential vitamins they need to thrive, plus a boost of live probiotics to keep their bellies in balance. Studies have shown that most U.S. children don’t get enough Vitamin D or calcium, both of which come packed into one OLLY serving, alongside vitamins A, B, C, E, and zinc to support kids’ immune systems, vision, cellular functions, brain health, and more! The OLLY team of health and wellness experts bases every formula on current scientific research, so you can rest assured your kiddos are getting the most up-to-date ingredients for optimal results.

2. They’re Seriously Delicious

Since we started using OLLY gummies, my kids wake up begging to take their vitamins, which then leads me to take their temperatures to make sure they’re feeling well. But it’s not a feverish hallucination — they actually love the taste of OLLY Kids Multi + Probiotic, a sweet fruity medley with the fitting name “Yum Berry Punch.” (Kids OLLY multivitamins also come in the form of a sour gummy worm, which is a true genius move.) Since OLLY employs a team of culinary and food science experts to give a chef’s flair to each formula, it’s no wonder they taste so good.

3. They’re Transparent & Mission-Driven

Parents care a lot about what goes into our kids’ growing bodies, and ingredient lists can be daunting, especially if our high school chemistry knowledge has completely left the building (show of hands?). But OLLY is committed to transparency, making sure you know exactly what's in every single gummy they make. They never use flavors, colors or sweeteners from artificial sources, and all OLLY products are gluten-free. In fact, they’ve made it their mission to make nutrition easy to understand, so you can commit to your kids’ health without compromise. And if you need even more of a reason to feel good about OLLY, check out their social commitment to supporting mental wellbeing, especially in youth.

4. The Whole Package Is Delightful

You don’t need a cute package when your product is this good, but OLLY goes ahead and takes it to the next level with user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing recyclable cubes that come with smart, child-resistant push-and-turn click-tops, so you know when it’s closed and can be sure the yummy gummies are kept airtight. The bright, engaging minimalist packaging will excite kids and their grown-ups alike — we keep our OLLY bottles on the kitchen pass-through, and honestly I’ve come to think of them as an integral part of our decor. Is that weird? I don’t care!

5. They’ll Take Care Of The Whole Family

The OLLY team believes that good health is the foundation of happiness, which is why everything about them from the shape and taste to the bottle gives off such a fun, playful vibe (with all of that good, functional nutrition science packed in to boot). After reading this, you may be thinking, No fair! That’s great for my kids, but my vitamins seem so boring and joyless now. Great news, fam — OLLY makes gummies for grownups, too! Because getting optimal nutrition shouldn’t feel like a chore, even if you’re long past childhood, and when taking your vitamins is fun, you’re a lot more likely to do it. How’s that for some solid science?