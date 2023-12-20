The holiday season can feel like the Default Parent Olympics — when you still have to do all your normal tasks, but add extra cooking, cleaning, hosting, gifting, and general magic-making to the list. Most wonderful time of the year? Maybe, but also the most exhausting. Read on for confessions about holiday stress, relationship woes, bedtime battles, and more.

I’m tired of doing EVERYTHING for the holidays!!!!! Confessional #77828123

I’m tired of taking on my teens emotions Confessional #73298265

I have never been in love...married 16 years btw Confessional #72937846

New MS diagnosis & worried how it is going to affect me as a mom &wife. So many unknowns Confessional #73781293

Glad I had to have maj surgery bc hubs has to get up with the baby (never has 2 kids in!) Confessional #75039485

22 years married to an awful kisser, I miss being kissed 😭​ Confessional #72615498

Cant be bothered to organise Christmas stuff. Husband doesn’t realise the effort that goes in! Confessional #77165490

Sick of husband asking what I want for Xmas. Just buy me something! You know me! Confessional #76198261

I feel stuck in my marriage. He’s never going to change...

Just want someone else to make the holidays happen this year. I’ve done it for the last 6 myself. Confessional #71788276

Tired of buying n making food Confessional #76651928

I want a clean house and a fridge full if food for Christmas - no presents just sanity Confessional #71012938

I accidentally made someone feel bad today & now I will think about that all night 😞​ Confessional #71629092

Hate that husband won’t help with Christmas Confessional #71816549

I kissed someone who isn’t my husband, and I really enjoyed it. Confessional #76198276

I just ran 5 miles, I feel like a badass! Confessional #77618273

I sometimes work late because I can’t handle the battle of putting kids to bed Confessional #78265374

My husband forgot my birthday. F*ck him. Confessional #71654329

I feel RAGE that my husband gets to go on a work trip and leave me home with kids Confessional #71817263

My daughter got the flu on the one week of paid vacation I have. I feel guilty for feeling frustrated. Confessional #77482938