From The Confessional: ‘Enough Already, Pajama Day!’
27 anonymous confessions about the chaos that is the end of the school year
Ah, the end of the school year. That two- or three-week period when suddenly, every Tuesday there’s a random celebration at 1:30pm. Or a spirit week dress-up request that everyone forgot about until 45 seconds before the bus arrives. Where was this energy in February?! Today in the Scary Mommy Confessional, 27 parents share their good, bad, and bittersweet reactions to this time of year.
I, too, need a summer vacation.
Confessional #77138299
I have worse Spring Fever than my kids.
Confessional #71829928
No, I cannot volunteer for that!
Confessional #78828293
I told my 4th grader that his grades don’t matter yet.
Confessional #71828991
Spirit month!?? Wtf
Confessional #71662563
I’m over all the damn “end of year” school activities! For the love of all that is holy - stop!!
Confessional #78290192
I don’t really like the teacher and don’t want to get her a gift
Confessional #71829928
When I taught, I HATED this time of year. I could finally teach, but the kids were over it.
Confessional #79826767
I will never, ever, ever, ever join the PTA because I don’t like other people’s kids
Confessional #71293728
I hate all the theme days at the end of the year.
Confessional #76356246
My kids tanked academically this year - feel it’s my fault for working two jobs
Confessional #71635253
School out in a few weeks that means more meals and snacks and moneys already tight.I’m stressing
Confessional #78281938
so many events to attend in the middle of the day! As a working parent it’s so tough
Confessional #78829128
I’m scared of summer camp summer weeks are jam packed... what was I thinking?
Confessional #78271267
Dreading being home for 3 months with 2 kids
Confessional #78128276
I’m not sure I want to limit screen time. It gives me time to breathe a little.
Confessional #76826663
I am so burnt out on being a mom. And now my kids will be home ALL THE TIME. I dread it.
Confessional #78236726
I’m TOTALLY losing it as my baby gets ready to start K in August, I will be a bawling mess.
Confessional #78129387
Why is the last day of school 2 hours. He is on the bus for one so three total. Why???
Confessional #78291287
I am a teacher and I can’t wait to just spend the summer with my kids and not be drained❤️
Confessional #76187645
There are 2 weeks after the end of school until camp starts. What’s a working parent supposed to do?
Confessional #78127736
Enough with the projects! How many do these kids have to do in a year? Jeez!
Confessional #71281936
My oldest is going into K next year, I’m terrified she’ll go one day and never come back.
Confessional #78629540
My 1st born just had her last day as a senior! Mix of emotions!
Confessional #71281271
I’m so glad school is almost done, middle school has been AWFUL
Confessional #74281938
We don’t need a spirit week with extra sh*t to remember. Enough already, pajama day!
Confessional #78129802
I’m already terrified for my daughter to start K in the fall. Why is school so scary now?!
Confessional #71281294