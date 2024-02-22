From The Confessional: 'I Cringe When My Husband Touches Me'

When day-to-day life is chaotic, it can be easy for us to feel like we’re the only ones struggling with certain aspects of parenting or our relationships. Which means it can also be a huge relief to realize other people are in the same boat. If you’ve ever felt guilty for yelling at your kids, gone a year without having sex with your S.O., or been infuriated by pee all over the bathroom floor, the confessions below will help you remember you’re not alone.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

If I had it to do again, I wouldn't have become a mom. I miss freedom and having money. And I'm not very good at parenting. Confessional #41920876

Being a single parent is not the same as having a husband that does nothing. Not. The. Same. Confessional #41028293

My husband and I haven’t had sex in over a year and I’m ok with that. Confessional #41029837

My best friend moved far away. More pain than any breakup/divorce I’ve ever been through. Confessional #45512049

My husband is naturally the better parent... too bad he doesn’t want to be a SAHD. Confessional #43897659

I am unhappy with every aspect of my life- besides my kids. Confessional #48987601

I hate my sister’s husband because he’s a cheater and she knows it. Confessional #41090928

I wish my husband was taller and tattooed... Confessional #41902938

I’m so sick of my 4 boys + husband pee never making it all into the toilet Confessional #40187623

I do not feel an ounce of guilt that my kids are estranged from husbands toxic family Confessional #43371876

I hope the friends I don’t talk to post baby get it when they have one. It’s not all about you. Confessional #49816745

I am so over parenting a teen. I can’t wait for my kid to graduate and move out. Confessional #41229283

I’m married but still think about a situationship Confessional #41019283

There are days when I wish I was single and childless. Confessional #41029875

I’m a therapist and I can’t stop yelling at my kids. They showed me I have no emotion regulation Confessional #41019384

I wish I had put more effort into planning something special for myself for my 40th Confessional #41929857

I’m almost 50 and I’ve never felt more lost Confessional #29107586

I always take the best slice/scoop. Sorry hubs and kids, it’s Mom Tax. Confessional #41839405