From The Confessional: 'I Want An Open Marriage'
17 parents share what’s really on their minds this week
Submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional often prove that there are two sides to every coin: What one person longs for in a particular situation might be frustrating or infuriating to someone else. For example, this week, one reader writes that they’re jealous of others who get lots of family help — while another vents that having grandma in the picture isn’t always a piece of cake. Read on for the full roundup, with confessions about in-laws, badly timed work calls, financial woes, and more.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.
I HATE that my husband has had evening calls the last two weeks.
I feel like having a baby aged me horribly and now struggling with my self esteem massively
Students should not be allowed to have cell phones during the school day
I feel like I should be more excited about my 2nd pregnancy than I am.
I think half the confessions could be addressed if we talked about our feelings with others
I am having an affair with no plans to stop
I fill our weekends with plans so we can avoid visits from my in-laws, who don’t respect our boundaries
I want an open marriage.
considering leaving husband after 3 years of forced open marriage. Not what I want
Life is kicking my a**. Hopeful to be able to pay our bills this month.
My husband doesn’t lift a finger at home and I hate it
I miss having friends. Once I had kids, everyone deserted me
I feel really unappreciated
My mom doesn’t do what I ask her to w/ my son & I’m starting to resent having her around
I’m so jealous of people who have family members that always help with their kids.
I feel I don’t have any really good friends since moving cross continental, it’s lonely
I feel like I carry double the load at home.
