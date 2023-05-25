From The Confessional: ‘I Have A Secret Credit Card’

When it comes to money, there’s a lot to talk about: From crushing debt and the pressures of being the sole breadwinner to budget problems and the unbelievably high cost of childcare, and then some. And even if things are going OK, somehow, for a lot of people, it still feels like they’re not: As one reader writes, “I don’t understand how we both have good jobs, are frugal and still money always seems tight.” Read on for what 22 anonymous parents shared about the state of their finances right now.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

My husband is horrible with money and I can’t trust him 🥲 Confessional #71289273

SAHM, I have a secret credit card. Bills are sent to my sister’s house. Confessional #71829283

I have $75k+ in student loans and don’t know if I’ll EVER be able to pay it all back Confessional #71203299

Want to stay home with baby but not sure we can afford it and I’m devestated Confessional #71992827

Victim of financial abuse. My husband has all of our savings in an acct he shares w/ his mom Confessional #71821218

I’m so broke that I’m skipping meals just to feed the kids Confessional #71827121

When $ is tight my husband wants me to ask my parents for help, but won’t ask my in-laws. Confessional #78129174

I’m so broke that it’s not funny. I am just hoping my child doesn’t know how worried I am. Confessional #71826625

I hate that we’re a single income household & NEED $$ but childcare just isn’t possible Confessional #71425127

Im bitter my ex doesn’t help w/financially supporting our kids but also proud that I did this all! Confessional #73281290

It’s mentally exhausting bearing the weight of making the majority of our income Confessional #71826621

I feel guilty not helping bring in income to help pay bills. I am sahm and years of depression Confessional #76329801

Sometimes I wish I made worse decisions with my money. Maybe I could enjoy life more. Confessional #71860092

I don’t even look at the credit card bills anymore Confessional #78182983

We make excellent money and live like we are poor because my husband is so cheap Confessional #71662712

I feel guilty buying myself fun things but will spend so much on my son. Confessional #78127718

I’m in active bankruptcy due to my ex-husband. 🤬 Confessional #78127367

I have trouble adhering to a budget Confessional #78273663

I don’t understand how we both have good jobs, are frugal and still money always seems tight Confessional #78341278

Feeling super frustrated that I’m more stressed about debt than SO. He keeps making plans!! Confessional #71827162

I feel like I am talked to like a child when my husband & I talk about money. I make half our $ Confessional #71828173