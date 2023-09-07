Whether you’re happy school is back in session, sad that summer’s over, or just overwhelmed by the inevitable chaos of those first couple weeks, chances are there’s a parent in the Scary Mommy Confessional who agrees with you. And if your mind’s not on school at all — maybe you’re preoccupied by in-law annoyance or, say, an irritation with family YouTubers — you’ll probably find something here that resonates with you, too. Here’s what 14 parents wanted to get off their chests.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

My sis is pregs, and she’s been so mean! I can only handle her in dosages. And only if I have to Confessional #72987365

My MIL is a witch Confessional #78192873

Sometimes, I get mad and I don’t even know why. I’m so overstimulated and exhausted. Confessional #78192837

Family youtubers annoy me, because my kid expects me to act like those parents. Confessional #71829399

I am so happy School is back! Dropping my kids off felt like a vacation Confessional #71829391

why is the first week of back to school for the kids so chaotic and exhausting ? Confessional #78190982

I HATE playing make believe with my kids. Confessional #78654885

I hate the school routine, I want lazy summer days forever. With breaks from kids of course. Confessional #71628376

I miss sleep so much I want to cry Confessional #71827364

I hate being a teacher and having to go back to worse work conditions every year. Confessional #72670984

My kiddo leaves for college in the morning, been up all night bc I don’t want this to be it😭 Confessional #71829484

I’m tired of feeling guilty when I take “me” time Confessional #78465987

I’m exhausted as a working mom, but I also don’t want to be a stay at home mom. Confessional #71629816