The Scary Mommy Confessional gets plenty of juicy gossip and funny complaints — but also the occasional real pearl of wisdom. And this week is no different. You’ll read about breastfeeding difficulties, how hard it is to make mom friends in a new place, bad-smelling co-parents... and then you’ll find one of the truest things ever said about parenting: “Secret snacks are crucial to surviving motherhood.” If you know, you know. Read on for the full roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

If i wasn’t worried about how much time my son would see my MIL, I’d get a divorce Confessional #81029878

Started going to weekly 6am Pilates. Feel like a new woman! Confessional #81212930

Feeling terrible about my parent skills after repeated hour long tantrums with my 4 yr old Confessional #81772687

I wish I hadn’t gotten divorced. Not because I love him, just because I need help. Confessional #88192092

My coparent smells so bad it makes me gag and I hate leaving my toddler in that stink. Confessional #81219301

My parents have gotten weird in retirement and I hate it Confessional #81023422

I miss deep thinking. I feel like I just glide through the day now. Confessional #81097283

It’s my anniversary and I haven’t acknowledged it because I really don’t care. Confessional #87195583

Feeling like I can’t ever catch up. Laundry work kids. Something is always slacking Confessional #81091286

Secret snacks are crucial to surviving motherhood. Confessional #89010299

Some days I really hate breastfeeding & want to quit Confessional #81772181

Alone. Moved here 8 mos ago and still haven’t found my ppl Confessional #84876631

I want to quit working. Just had a baby. I miss my baby. Confessional #87386955

I don’t feel guilty stopping complete contact with my dad. Confessional #89120938