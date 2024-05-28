‘My Parents Have Gotten Weird In Retirement & I Hate It’
In the latest Confessions roundup, 15 parents vent about breastfeeding, in-laws, and never-ending laundry.
The Scary Mommy Confessional gets plenty of juicy gossip and funny complaints — but also the occasional real pearl of wisdom. And this week is no different. You’ll read about breastfeeding difficulties, how hard it is to make mom friends in a new place, bad-smelling co-parents... and then you’ll find one of the truest things ever said about parenting: “Secret snacks are crucial to surviving motherhood.” If you know, you know. Read on for the full roundup.
If i wasn’t worried about how much time my son would see my MIL, I’d get a divorce
Started going to weekly 6am Pilates. Feel like a new woman!
Feeling terrible about my parent skills after repeated hour long tantrums with my 4 yr old
I wish I hadn’t gotten divorced. Not because I love him, just because I need help.
My coparent smells so bad it makes me gag and I hate leaving my toddler in that stink.
My parents have gotten weird in retirement and I hate it
I miss deep thinking. I feel like I just glide through the day now.
It’s my anniversary and I haven’t acknowledged it because I really don’t care.
Feeling like I can’t ever catch up. Laundry work kids. Something is always slacking
Secret snacks are crucial to surviving motherhood.
Some days I really hate breastfeeding & want to quit
Alone. Moved here 8 mos ago and still haven’t found my ppl
I want to quit working. Just had a baby. I miss my baby.
I don’t feel guilty stopping complete contact with my dad.
I want a break. Without my husband. Without my kids.
