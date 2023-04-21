From The Confessional: 'I Want A Divorce But I’m Pregnant’

Just like the thoughts that might go through your mind on any given day, submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional cover a huge range of topics — from tiny, mundane annoyances to thorny relationship problems and the most profound difficulties of parenthood. Whether you’re feeling annoyed with your local playgroup, stressed about screen time, or anxious over the dangers our kids face each day, you’ll likely find someone on your wavelength below.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I want a divorce but I’m pregnant. Confessional #49503948

Sex is a chore Confessional #49584736

Can we please all stop being sick all the time Confessional #49283726

My kid falls asleep at night watching a show on the iPad. Confessional #47263839

I am so sick of getting sick. My toddler and I have been sick every month since Nov Confessional #48273928

I can’t remember the last time I had sex with my husband. It’s been months... Confessional #45583401

My pre-teen is getting on my damn nerves. Confessional #42837465

I’m cutting off my toddlers tablet tomorrow. It’s more my crutch than his now. Confessional #47283910

I don’t want my son to turn out like his dad Confessional #49281726

I feel guilty for spending money on myself Confessional #49118293

I think my husband is having an affair. He has a second phone. Don’t know how to prove it. 😭 Confessional #45230912

I went to a playgroup today and hated it. Other mums. Bleh. Confessional #45829238

I might be pregnant with an unplanned but very much wanted baby. I am terrified. Confessional #45593849

Learning to rephrase asking my husband for ‘help. It’s equal responsibility- NOT help Confessional #42392810

dealing w/ the mental effects of a miscarriage, hubby is ready to get intimate again but not me

I’m tired of having to be the mom for everyone in my family. Even more so the adults Confessional #45593934

My “children” are over 40yrs old & the worry NEVER STOPS Confessional #44230192