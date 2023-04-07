From The Confessional: ‘I Didn’t Sleep Train And Regret It’

Sleep... in case you can’t recall exactly what that word means, it’s the relaxing thing you used to do at night before you had kids. These days, whether it’s your children crawling into your bed or your husband snoring in your ear, there’s probably something making you want to grab your earplugs and head for the couch. Then again, maybe those night-time cuddles with your little ones are actually the best part of your day. Either way, here’s hoping you’ll get just a little more actual sleep with each passing year.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I wear earplugs so my hubby does all the MOTN wake ups. Confessional #71829387

I kind of resent my H for being a heavy enough sleeper to miss midnight wake ups Confessional #79498874

I didn’t sleep train and regret it. We just got our 4 year old out of our bed Confessional #79983736

My 3 year old went from sleeping all night to waking up at 2am daily due to night terrors. I’m exhausted. Confessional #71098376

My 9yo still comes into my bed at night & I love it. Confessional #78929387

No one gets that I sleep super lightly. I wake up several times for the slightest sound Confessional #79998276

i feel so disconnected from my husband when we don’t go to bed at the same time Confessional #72839928

I pick 3 nights a week to sleep on the couch away from hubs. It’s so comfy and I sleep amazingly. Confessional #71029887

Wish I could sleep in the guest room without upsetting hubs! Love him but need my space! Confessional #78293827

I went to stupid lengths to avoid sleep training (PPD - couldn’t handle crying) and regret it Confessional #72939487

There is a train in my bedroom....it’s my husband snoring 😩 Confessional #73829883

My 9 y/o can’t sleep through the night. When he does I wake up every hour until the alarm beep Confessional #72839827

I was so excited to stop co sleeping with my baby Confessional #78293874