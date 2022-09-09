From The Confessional: Moms Can’t Win

Whether you work a full-time job outside the home (which, yes, may have become “inside the home” during Covid) — or you’re a full-time caregiver to your kid(s) — the truth is that parenting is just hard. Whichever choice you make, you’re probably gonna end up wiping a lot of tears... and butts. And each path has its own particular despairs and triumphs.

Even though (I hope) we all know this deep down, it can sometimes seem like the grass is greener on the other side. Here are 16 confessions from moms about the path they chose — or wish they’d chosen.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I don’t want to work anymore, I want to be a SAHM but my husband won’t go for it! Confessional #58132011

I hate being a SAHM. I can’t seem to find a rhythm. Confessional #3623033

I miss my work when at home more than I missed my kids while at work Confessional #6610819

I dont like to go work i would like to just being at home taking care of my kids (but i need 💵) Confessional #824051133

I love my job. But sometimes I am resentful I can’t be a stay at home mom. Confessional #4895123

Sometimes i think id be a ceo by now if i didnt have kids/mat leaves. Confessional #4758695

Love husband has a successful career but would be nice if my worth was acknowledged. Confessional #8762991

I thought I’d enjoy being a stay at home mom. I don’t. And that’s okay. Confessional #9508912

Working full time while being a mom is so FN hard.I hate this economy&what schools expect. Confessional #5906411

Life is so exhausting. I wish I did not have to work full time and could be a SAHM. Confessional #1556283

I feel like I’m failing at work and as a mom because I’m can’t give either my full attention. Confessional# 3919912

going back to work after 2 1/2 years and I have no idea how I’m going to do it all. Confessional #4958214

I feel incredibly guilty about working. Heart breaks when I drop my little guy off at daycare Confessional #4858912

I have serious burnout from stay at home Momming during a pandemic! Confessional# 5947121

I’m a stay at home mom but want to go back to work. Confessional #80221481