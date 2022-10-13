There’s no miracle cure for eczema. In fact, there’s no cure at all. If you have eczema, you totally understand the frustration of constant dry, itchy, red skin with no real relief. Sure, there are products that can help, but it can take a whole lot of trial and error to find ones that work, especially long-term. (You probably have a medicine cabinet full of lotions and creams that haven’t.) Plus, that feeling of frustration is often compounded by the fact that even effective prescription treatments, like steroids, can have serious downsides if used too long. But here’s some good news: A company called Gladskin is taking an innovative new approach to eczema treatment that could be a game changer for your longterm skin health.

Gladskin offers a range of steroid-free skin care products with clinically proven results. The line includes an eczema cream (one formulated for adults, one for babies and kids), face and body wash, a shampoo bar, and even makeup remover. And the products are so effective because they get to the root of the problem — namely, a bacterial imbalance in the skin. We’re going to dig into all of that, but first, a brief note on eczema for those new to the condition.

What Is Eczema?

Eczema is a general term for seven different kinds of skin conditions that cause inflammation, with symptoms ranging from dryness and itchiness to discoloration, scaliness, and swelling. Eczema is usually a chronic condition that can flare up and worsen at times, but it isn’t contagious.

Whether you’ve been dealing with your own eczema for years or your child’s eczema for a short period of time, you definitely aren’t in this alone. According to the National Eczema Association, eczema affects more than 31 million Americans, including infants and kids.

What’s So Great About Gladskin?

Rather than just treating eczema symptoms (although they do that too), Gladskin takes a different approach, working with your body to naturally restore balance so flares don’t happen in the first place. But how? It all comes down to Gladskin’s proprietary ingredient, Micreobalance. Technically, it’s a smart protein that helps keep eczema flare-causing bacteria at bay so the good bacteria on your skin thrive. But all of this talk about bacteria probably warrants some background. It turns out that a key part of controlling eczema flares starts at the microbiome level.

What The Heck Is The Microbiome?

Your skin’s microbiome is kind of like a microscopic ecosystem that is full of microorganisms, including good and bad bacteria. (If you’re familiar with the gut microbiome, it’s the same concept for your skin). When your skin microbiome is balanced, it stays protected from eczema flares, breakouts, and redness. When it is out of balance, meaning there are more bad bacteria than good, that’s when an eczema flare can happen.

How Does Gladskin Work?

Unlike some steroid and over-the-counter eczema treatments that actually wipe out the good bacteria that your skin needs to be healthy and in balance, Gladskin works to keep the good bacteria thriving.

That’s why Gladskin’s approach is so groundbreaking. Using the patented Micreobalance ingredient, it’s working to control the bad bacteria on your skin to keep the microbiota in balance.

And it works. One study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found that patients with mild to moderate eczema saw 91% symptom improvement in seven days, and 65% of patients saw symptom improvement in as little as three days.

See The Results

Gladskin has a gallery of customer-submitted photos that really do speak for themselves, but the reviewers’ captions also gush over how effective the products are. One reviewer called the eczema cream a “godsend” and another shopper exclaimed, “It’s a miracle,” and went on to add, “Gladskin provided me with immediate relief.” Another reviewer noted, “The cream has SAVED my face. It’s not oily and soaks in super fast.”

Some Of Gladskin’s Best-Selling Products

This hypoallergenic Eczema Cream from Gladskin is clean, moisturizing, steroid- and fragrance-free, and it’s formulated to help your skin microbiome balance out so skin can heal. It boasts the National Eczema Association’s seal of acceptance and comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle for $35 or a 3.4-ounce bottle for $55. It’s safe to be used on the entire body — including the face.

Safe for babies age 3 months and up, Gladskin’s Eczema Cream for Babies and Kids is formulated to be gentle enough for the most sensitive skin — and it works fast (in as little as three days). It’s free of steroids, fragrance, parabens, and preservatives, and it’s clinically tested to help relieve redness and discomfort for your little ones. The 1.7-ounce bottle is $35 and the 3.4-ounce bottle is $55. Similar to the cream for adults, this one has also earned the National Eczema Association’s seal of approval.

Gladskin’s Face Wash for Eczema-Prone Skin was developed to clean your face in the most nonintrusive way to keep your microbiome balanced. The hypoallergenic face wash doesn’t have any harsh soaps that would make your eczema flare up, nor does it have any fragrance or preservatives. In fact, it contains just four simple ingredients. It comes in a 2.5-ounce tube for $16.

This Makeup Remover is formulated to take off your makeup while leaving the healthy balance of bacteria on your skin. Free of parabens, preservatives, and fragrance, it’s makeup remover that you can feel good about. A 6.8-ounce bottle is $20.

Take The Quiz To Find The Right Gladskin Product For Your Skin

If you aren’t quite sure which Gladskin products will work best for your eczema or any other skin condition, the company offers a brief quiz to pinpoint the problems and find the best products to help. You’ll answer questions about who the products are for (yourself or a child), any skin conditions that have been diagnosed, problem areas, symptoms, and more. Your results and product recommendations will pop up, but you can also enter your email to save 10% on your next purchase.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to talk to your dermatologist before starting any new product.

