Once my toddler had a complete tantrum in Old Navy while my mom was visiting us. After we dragged her out to the parking lot kicking and screaming to save the sanity of anyone shopping, my mom turned to me and said, “You never had a single tantrum.”

Now... I guess she might know better than I do, but I also doubt that I was a perfect angel 24/7 throughout my terrible twos and threes. In fact, I think my mom might have been suffering from a pretty big bout of gramnesia — you know, when grandmothers and grandfathers look back on your childhood and can’t quite remember how parenting really is.

Over on TikTok, one mom, @allyglasgow, shared a couple of her favorite parenting “gramnesia” moments, and they’re so relatable.

“[My mom] said, ‘All of you were potty trained by two. All four girls.’ And I’m like... I just don’t feel like we were... I mean maybe?”

While that moment of gramnesia could have possibly happened, Ally goes on to say that the next parenting suggestion her mom had contains deep veins of gramnesia.

“And then the other day she said something that really solidified my thoughts,” she continued. “She said, ‘I think one thing you should really instill into your kids is that when they wake up, they shouldn’t talk until a certain time.”

Ally went on to explain that her kids are currently 4, 2, and 1 — and she does not think that her mom successfully instilled the no-talking rule with her and her sisters growing up.

“Maybe they could whisper,” the mom suggested.

Down in the (hilarious) comments parents had some good laughs about gramnesia.

“My mom has completely made up an entirely different childhood in her head lmao and when I call her out she gets SO MAD,” one poster wrote.

“Sometimes I wonder if my parents have ever actually met a child,” another added.

“My mom says I was speaking sentences by 9 months old. No I was not. There’s no way,” said another.

“My parents both SWEAR that I was sleeping through the night at 3 weeks old and didn't need to wake up to feed or anything. So like okay you starved me???”

“My mom comments on my kids eating unhealthy as if I didn’t grow up eating cereal, ramen, frozen meals, etc every single day because she didn’t cook for us, like what?”

“My parents swear I was walking at 6 months old. Once I had kids I was like there is no physical way that is possible. They still swear it happened.”

“My MIL had four boys and she tried to convince me that they didn’t make much noise. lol okay 👌🏽”

“My mom said ‘kids need routine and structure’ to me once but we were homeschooled and only did school when she felt like it.”

“My mom said my sisters and I never snacked 🙄”

“My son has eczema and my mom says none of her kids ever had it but I literally have had eczema my entire life.”

“I recently asked my mom how old I was when I stopped tantrumming and she insisted I had my first and last tantrum at two years old when Princess Diana died.”

Gramnesia: It seems to be a universal problem. Maybe parenting is so traumatic that our brains swap in lovely memories where no children fight or tantrum and every child sleeps through the night.