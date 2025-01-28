Deciding what to have for dinner every night is hard enough as is (can you believe we have to do this every day for the rest of our lives?). Add a picky eater or two to the mix, and you’re playing chess instead of checkers.

We know you’ve done your darnedest to convince your picky eater that chicken is still tasty in non-nugget form. But, if your best efforts have failed to yield results, it might be time to let your kid, and their selective palette, take the reigns, like mom and TikToker Becca Marotta.

“Welcome to my new series that i just made up making my picky eater of a son make all of his own food,” Marotta said in a recent TikTok. “That sounds a lot meaner that it actually is.”

Marotta explained that her son is incredibly picky, so she came to him with a suggestion.

“I told him, start finding videos of food that you think looks good. I’m gonna buy all the ingredients, I’m gonna help you make it,” she said.

She explained that choosing and cooking the food himself gave her son an incentive to actually eat it.

“Today he chose these beefy tacos. They were so good, I was so proud of him,” she said. “He ate the entire thing, he's in a food coma right now.”

Marotta even shared that just getting her son to try something new was worth the mess left over in the kitchen.

Not only did Marotta’s son enjoy cooking for himself, but her video received the seal of approval from fellow picky eaters in the comments.

“As a picky eater myself, I always feel better about my food when I know the cooking process and I feel braver trying new things that way too!” one user said.

“This will create such a good relationship with food, I wish my mom did this 😭” said another.

“That’s actually my goal,” Marotta responded. “I really want him to finally see food isn’t bad and there’s so much good around cooking and eating 🩷”

Let your picky kid play sous chef for the day! You might end up with the newest member of the clean plate club.