This Organic Diaper Bundle Is The Subscription Service You’ll Wish You Got Sooner

Finding the right baby essentials for your family can take some trial and error — which means you’ve probably spent more money than necessary to find what works. Parenthood, right? What I’ve learned in my four years as a parent is that when you do find something that’s safe and effective, and your kid seems to love it too — well, you stick with it.

When I was introduced to a company called Healthybaby, I was genuinely impressed by their thoughtful collection of organic baby products that are essential to the health and well-being of not just babies, but the whole family. Not only are the products chemical-free, they’re also sensory-friendly and packaged with sustainability in mind.

Award-Winning Organic Diapers

I love the variety of diaper options offered by Healthybaby. There are cotton diapers, cloth diapers, pull-ups, and swim diapers. You can even buy wet or dry wipes to go along with them. (Every dirty tush needs a good wipe.) The company also offers a monthly diaper bundle for everyone’s convenience.

Made with soft organic cotton and designed to actually keep baby dry and comfortable without any leaks, the diaper bundle includes five packs of diapers and the option for four packs of plant-based wet wipes. If you sign up for a monthly subscription, that’s one thing you can check off your list.

Shopper Review:

“I bought these diapers because they’re EWG verified (one and only), and because I’ve been trying to use products that are more natural and better for my babies, and the environment. I will just say this, these are amazing! I am very impressed with them. I’ve tried every single natural diaper that’s out there currently, and these are my favorite by far! [...]” - Sarah F.

The Newborn Gift Bundle makes for a fantastic baby shower gift — for someone else or for yourself. The bundle includes four packs of EWG-verified newborn/size 1 diapers, four packs of plant-based wet wipes, shampoo and body wash concentrate trial and reusable bottle, and a totally multipurpose cleaning concentrate trial and reusable spray bottle.

Shopper Review:

“the perfect introduction to the best diaper brand on the market.” - Scott L.

What Other Products Does Healthybaby Sell?

Healthybaby also sells skincare products, cleaning products, and prenatal supplements. You can buy baby balm and bath salts for both you and baby, plus deodorant, shampoo, laundry detergent, dishcloths, and more. Essentially, if you want a clean routine for you and baby, this is the place to start stocking up.

The EWG-verified plant-based balm is infused with microbiome-friendly ingredients to help protect your baby’s sensitive and even eczema-prone skin. Use it to calm your baby at bedtime or for bonding baby massages. It’s full of enzymes, vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients to nourish any irritated or dry patch.

Shopper Review:

“I’ve been using it in my 5 month baby and I’ve been seeing a lot of improvements and I’ve only been using for 3 days. Her skin looks and feels so much better. I normally prefer unscented products for my baby, but I loved the scent of the moisturizing cream. It’s very subtle and comforting.” - Justine W.

The nontoxic, biodegradable bath salts are designed to draw out toxins from everyday life for both you and your baby. If you’re into baths, you’ll love relaxing in the tub, soaking in these detoxifying bath salts formulated with Himalayan pink sea salt, Epsom salt, chamomile, and lavender. There’s even a spa-like wooden spoon included for scooping the salts.

Shopper Review:

“It smells amazing. A small amount goes a long way and just knowing the ingredients makes me feel so good about the product.” - Stephanie M.

The deodorant is chemical-free, making your arms (and pits) a safe place to hold your baby all day long. It’s infused with prebiotics to support a healthy skin microbiome and manuka honey for its soothing, natural antibacterial properties.

Shopper Review:

“I purchased this deodorant right around the time they released it, I believe back in December? It is now almost June and I still have plenty left. I LOVE the smell. It doesn’t irritate my underarms like many other kinds have. I’ve tried so many natural brands over the last seven years (at least 15) and this is by far my favorite.” -Jenna B.

I’m a big fan of reusable bottles, and this 2-in-1 foaming shampoo and body wash comes with a refillable stainless steel foam pump. The formula is designed for the sensitive skin of a newborn and works well even for older kids. To use, just add water and gently shake to mix.

Shopper Review:

“Love this product. I have been using this product for over a year and my 2 toddlers love it too. Doesn’t burn or hurt their eyes and what I like the most are the clean ingredients.” -Ana V.

Included in this convenient laundry system is a 34-ounce bottle of 100% plant- and mineral-based laundry concentrate and three wool dryer balls, which work great for small to medium loads of laundry. (Anything larger, you might need to add a few more balls for them to be effective.) The formula is HE compatible, microbiome-friendly, and developed for healthy brains.

Shopper Review:

“Amazing! I really love the wool balls that come with this!” - Genee C.

Something For Moms, Too

Babies need things, but you need things too. In addition to a luxurious moisturizing cream, cute dish cloths, and bath salts, Healthybaby also has a Prenatal Supplement System for moms.

Take the one-question quiz to determine which prenatals are right for the trimester you’re in — from preconception all the way through the fourth trimester/postnatal. Each supplement is specially formulated for your exact trimester with the most bioavailable nutrients for optimal health.

Shopper Review:

“This postnatal is a great upgrade compared to the other supplements and vitamins I’ve been taking. It simplifies the process having them combined into little packets, so that they are easier to remember to take. I loved reading on the box that every batch is tested for residual heavy metals and environmental toxins, which is important to me when I research vitamins and supplements. There are also very thoughtful statements on each packet to remind us about this time in our lives, which is a really nice touch. [...]” - Elizabeth G.

Healthybaby Is All About Saving The Planet

It’s hard to be a company that produces material goods and actually do good for the environment, but Healthybaby truly does. All the products are made with organic materials, so you can trust that your baby will be protected from harsh chemicals and other irritants. The packaging is 100% plant- and mineral-based and all the bottles can be refilled and recycled, so you’re doing something good for your baby and for the environment.

Healthybaby’s mission states: “We are pioneering an entirely new standard of safety and transparency in personal care for babies and families.”

That sounds pretty good to me.